CIRCLEVILLE – Ending the season in the conference tournament for yet another year in 2019, the Lady Trailblazer soccer program said goodbye to one of the most successful senior classes in program history. Now with a new group of faces ready to step into their shoes, Head Coach Jake Warren is excited to see what this season will bring.
"Every season brings a new set of challenges and excitements," said Warren. "I think this upcoming year is very interesting because we have such a young group. What`s fascinating is we have a lot of players still developing and growing into their roles. 2020 will be a unique season because it`s not about one or two girls and a collective effort is needed."
Following an announcement by the NAIA last week, the 2020 schedule will eventually look different that its current makeup, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the changes, the team will be allowed to start regular season play on September 5th. Following that move, Ohio Christian's home opener will be on September 9th against Lake Erie College.
The Lady Trailblazers will open River States Conference play on the road at Point Park University on September 26th. The squad will then host the Red Storm of Rio Grande on October 1st.
Other key matchups in conference play will include a trip to the newest member of the RSC in Oakland City on October 8th, an October 10th battle at home with Asbury University, and the regular season finale on October 31st against Brescia on Senior Day.
"This is one of the more difficult schedules we have put together," said Warren. "It will be a big test for our young team! But I am excited for the challenge and it will prepare us for RSC play."
To stay up to date on all scheduling changes and COVID-19 related news, please follow us on Twitter (@OCUTrailblazers), Facebook (Ohio Christian University Trailblazers), and Youtube (Ohio Christian University Trailblazers).
