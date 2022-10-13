In a Pike County and Southern Ohio Conference Division II varsity volleyball matchup, the Waverly Lady Tigers tangled with the visiting Eastern Eagles Tuesday evening.

Although Waverly ultimately won 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-20), the Lady Tigers had a battle on their hands against a much-improved and scrappy Eastern squad. The win was Waverly's sixth in a row. 

