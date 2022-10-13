In a Pike County and Southern Ohio Conference Division II varsity volleyball matchup, the Waverly Lady Tigers tangled with the visiting Eastern Eagles Tuesday evening.
Although Waverly ultimately won 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-20), the Lady Tigers had a battle on their hands against a much-improved and scrappy Eastern squad. The win was Waverly's sixth in a row.
Waverly pushed out to a 7-4 lead in the opening set, moving it to 10-5 with kills from Bailey Vulgamore and Sidney Johnson. The Lady Tigers continued to extend the lead with kills from Izzy Smith, Oyer and Kelli Stewart. Eastern kept fighting defensively, getting a brief stop with a combined block from Gracie Fox and Audrey Nolen. Then Fox served two more points — the first was an ace and the second came on a kill from Nolen — cutting the lead to 16-11. Waverly took the next point and then Smith began a serving run, adding six more points with blocks with net plays from Vulgamore, Faith Thornsberry and Stewart, 23-11. Eastern was able to rally for three more points before Waverly finished the 25-14 win.
A block from Hallie Oyer gave Waverly the first point of the second set. Eastern responded with a kill from Fox, who then served the next point to give the Lady Eagles a 2-1 lead. Waverly followed with a 9-2 run to go up 10-4. The Lady Eagles fought back with a 4-2 burst with an ace from Alexis Clark and a kill from Fox and Megan Nickell. The Lady Tigers pushed ahead again with Vulgamore serving, extending their lead to 16-8.
Eastern continued to fight with Nickell providing a kill and Fox generating a short serving run, whittling the Waverly advantage down to 18-13. Waverly won the next point and Oyer followed with five straight, pushing the lead to 24-13. The Lady Eagles didn't give up, winning the next two points with a kill from Clark and an ace serve from Nickell. Then Stewart finished the set with a kill, 25-15.
Waverly served out to a large lead to open the third set, as Johnson produced the first five points. The Lady Eagles won a point only to see Oyer follow with a kill and then serve three more to make the lead 9-1. Eastern's rally began by taking the next point. Then Fox scored three more points, including an ace. The two teams traded points briefly. Then Eastern produced four more points. Madison Shuler provided a kill and Kelsey Poorman served three points. A kill from Laken Gullett finished the run and pulled Eastern within one, 11-10. The Lady Tigers briefly extended the lead to four, only to see the Lady Eagles continue their fight, as they fought back to tie the set and 16 and 17.
Waverly took control at that point, rolling off four straight points with three ace serves from Smith. Eastern won back-to-back points to get within two for a final time. Stewart followed with a kill for the Lady Tigers. Then she served two more points with Johnson providing kills. The Lady Eagles claimed a final point before Waverly ended the 25-20 victory with a kill from Vulgamore. During that final set, play was stopped briefly to recognize Kelli Stewart for achieving her 1,000th career dig.
"I definitely wasn't expecting to get that (1,000 digs) this season, but it feels so good to get something that you never thought you would have," Stewart said. "I really wouldn't be able to do it without my team. I'm really happy I got it."
She said her favorite aspect of the game is killing the ball. She still has the possibility of achieving her 1,000th kill before the season ends.
"I've been around the Pike County area for a while now and my personal opinion is that she's one of the best players to come out of Waverly and Pike County in a while," said Waverly coach Aleah Rhodes of Stewart and her play. "Hopefully, she gets the credit she deserves."
It was also senior night with Waverly's three seniors — Stewart, Smith and Vulgamore — being recognized.
"Kelli (Stewart) and Izzy (Smith) were my first coaching group I ever had when I coached seventh grade. They were pretty good then. Now we are here to this night and it is pretty emotional to know they have come this far, not only as players, but as people. It is cool being able to see them lead us out there," Waverly volleyball coach Aleah Rhodes said.
"Bailey (Vulgamore) is new to us this year. She's been an amazing teammate and somebody who has helped our program, not only with wins, but she is the person who has gotten this team to where we are culture-wise. When people start to break apart a little bit, she's the one who is going to bring everybody in."
Eastern, which also has three seniors on the roster, including Alexis Clark, Kaylee Jones, and Kelsey Helphenstine, fought from the beginning to the end of the match.
"We've really been preaching mental consistency in games and not getting phased by mistakes or collisions ... just moving forward," Eastern coach Rhyanna Knauff said. "We've been practicing hard. We've been working on hitting the ground, communicating, and serve receive, and it has paid off. It is the progression you want to see before the tournament."
Eastern faces a battle every night by playing in the SOC II, squaring off against larger schools. Although the record may not show it, the Lady Eagles have made strides.
"It is hard for the girls to see the big picture sometimes. Progression is super important, especially playing these bigger schools," Knauff said. "Waverly has some tough weapons. Being able to battle with them was great. Our girls are working hard. I can't be upset in a loss when we play like that, especially against a team with weapons like Waverly has."
Eastern will begin tournament play on Monday, Oct. 17 in Division IV sectional semifinal road battle at Whiteoak. Waverly starts tournament play on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Miami Trace in a Division II sectional final contest.
