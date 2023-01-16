Although the Western Indians hoped to cut into Green’s lead at the top of the Southern Ohio Conference Division I standings, they fell short in Friday’s road contest.
The Bobcats protected their home court in Franklin Furnace, nabbing the 63-54 win. According to the Portsmouth Daily Times, Green led by as many as 15. Western cut it to as few as four in the second half.
Western fell behind in the opening quarter 18-11. Western senior Chase Carter led the way with five of those points, while Colt Henderson, Drew Haggy and Kameron Janes each had a bucket. Janes was injured in the opening quarter and didn’t play for the remainder of the game.
In the second quarter, Zach Teed and Daniel Rodriguez broke into the scoring column for Western, joining Carter and Haggy. Green extended its lead to double-digits by halftime, 36-25.
Haggy found ways to get open in the second half. He started in the third quarter by generating 11 of Western’s 17 points. Henderson and Rodriguez each had a three-pointer as well. Defensively, the Indians limited Green to 10 points and didn’t allow the leading Bobcat scorer, Levi Sampson, to generate any offense. That allowed Western to trim the lead down to 46-42.
In the fourth quarter, Haggy added six more points to his total, while Carter had four and Teed added a bucket. Green added 17 points, going 11-of-17 from the line to pull away and seal the 63-54 win.
For Western, Haggy led the scoring charge with 22 points, followed by Carter with 14 and Teed with six. For Green, Sampson finished with 24 points, followed by Gabe McBee with 16 and Abe McBee with 12.
With the loss, Western dropped to 7-7 overall and 4-3 in the SOC I. The Indians will take on Notre Dame at home Friday night in a homecoming battle. The ceremony is scheduled to commence between games.
