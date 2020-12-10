Seeking their first victory, the Western Indians found it without going too far from home.
Making the trek through the hills into Ross County Tuesday evening, the Indians were rewarded with a 61-54 triumph over the hosting Paint Valley Bearcats.
But the final score does not tell the whole story, as the Indians had to score nearly half of their points in the final quarter to do it. Through the first three quarters, the Indians had produced 32 points. In the fourth, they scored 29.
Western scored 11 points in the opening quarter and eight in the second to total 19 in the opening half. Indian junior Kolten Miller was held without a field goal in the first half, but responded by going 4-for-4 from the line in both the first and second quarters to account for eight of the points. Colton Montgomery scored five points, Noah Whitt accounted for four points, and Gavin Myers had a basket to complete the first half scoring for Western. The Bearcats scored 12 in the opening quarter and 13 more in the second. Ten of the 13 points in the second frame came from Traeden Jeffers. At the break, Paint Valley led 25-19.
Coming out of the break, Western’s Reed Brewster broke into the scoring column, producing seven of his team’s 13. Montgomery, Whitt and Myers each provided a bucket. The Bearcats, led by Cole Miller and Cordell Grubb, added 16 to go up 41-32.
The comeback for Western came in the form of that 29-point fourth quarter that included five three-pointers. Whitt led the scoring charge, producing 12 points in the frame. Miller generated eight, Brewster had five, and Montgomery and Wyatt Grooms had a basket each.
Whitt was the leading scorer for the Indians with 18 points, followed by Kolten Miller with 16 and Brewster with 12. For Paint Valley, Cole Miller scored 18, Grubb followed with 16, and Jeffers with 10, all of which came in the second quarter.
The Indians traveled to Portsmouth Clay Friday night. They will be home Saturday versus Peebles.
