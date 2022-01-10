Netting two wins in three days, the Waverly Lady Tigers improved to 9-4 overall and 6-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play by picking up victories at Gallia Academy Saturday and Northwest Monday.
The following sections include summaries and statistics from those two games. Waverly is set to entertain Minford at home on Thursday evening.
Jan. 8 @
Gallia Academy
Stepping up the non-conference schedule this season, the Waverly Lady Tigers have squared off with multiple Division II opponents as they work to prepare themselves for postseason hoops play.
Saturday was another opportunity to do that as the Lady Tigers traveled to Gallia Academy and came away with a 46-32 victory over the hosting Lady Blue Angels.
The game between the two teams was close in the opening quarter, as Waverly trailed 9-8. Bailey Vulgamore scored six of the points for the Lady Tigers with three foul shots and a triple, while Kelli Stewart had one bucket.
The closeness ended in the second quarter as Waverly outscored Gallia Academy 17-4. Vulagmore provided eight of those points, including a pair of three-pointers, while Stewart added six points. Senior Delaney Tackett also connected on a three-pointer. At the half, Waverly was ahead 25-13.
Gallia Academy couldn’t cut into Waverly’s lead in the second half. Vulgamore and Stewart added four more points each, while Ava Little hit a three-pointer, generating 11 points in the third quarter. The Lady Blue Angels produced eight, allowing the Lady Tigers to extend their lead to 15, 36-21.
“I thought we closed out the first half well. Bailey (Vulgamore) hit a couple of threes and DT (Delaney Tackett) hit one as well,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. “Kelli didn’t play her best, but still had a double-double.”
Stewart scored eight of Waverly’s 10 points in the final quarter with Vulgamore providing the other bucket. Gallia Academy finished with 11 points in the final eight minutes, making the score 46-32.
“We struggled at times today, but we were able to get a road win. We have to keep improving and become a more complete basketball team,” said Bonifield. “It’s a lot easier to talk about those things after a win. We have to get ready for a league road game on Monday.”
Stewart and Vulgamore each scored 20 points to lead the charge. Stewart also had 13 rebounds, three assists and five steals, while Vulgamore added four rebounds, five assists and two steals. Delaney Tackett had three points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Ava Little also produced three points, adding five rebounds and two steals. Morgan Crabtree added one rebound and two steals. Off the bench, Caris Risner provided two rebounds and Aubree Fraley had one.
With the win, Waverly improved to 8-4 overall.
WHS — 8 17 11 10 — 46
GAHS — 9 4 8 11 — 32
WAVERLY (46) — Kelli Stewart 10 0 0-1 10, Ava Little 0 1 0-0 3, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 3 3 5-5 20, Delaney Tackett 0 1 0-0 3, Caris Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Aubree Fraley 0 0 0-0 0, Shelby Blanton 0 0 0-0 0, Aerian Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah South 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 5 5-6 46.
GALLIA ACADEMY (32) — Chance Cremeans 4 1 0-0 11, Asia Griffin 0 0 0-2 0, Regan Wilcoxon 1 1 0-0 5, Preslee Reed 1 1 2-8 7, Emma Hammon 3 0 3-4 9, Kenya Peck 0 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Hout 9 3 5-14 32.
Jan. 10 @ Northwest
Waverly won the first meeting with Northwest by double digits 53-38. The second meeting Monday night nearly resulted in a loss, but the Lady Tigers made a comeback to win by five, 39-34.
“We showed a lot of toughness tonight. I am proud of how we competed and made plays when we needed them,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield.
“The game was close and we found ourselves down five midway through the third. We fought back and tied it going to the fourth. Our defense played extremely well in the fourth quarter, and we were able to come out of there with a big win.”
Waverly trailed 10-7 after the opening quarter with Kelli Stewart providing five of the seven points and Morgan Crabtree producing the other basket.
Stewart was held scoreless in the second, but Ava Little hit a three-pointer and Crabtree, Bailey Vulgamore and Delaney Tackett each had a basket. At the break, Waverly was still behind 18-16.
The Lady Mohawks continued to maintain their lead early in the third quarter before Waverly rallied to outscore Northwest 12-10 by the end. Vulgamore led the way with five points, followed by Little with another three-pointer and Stewart and Caris Risner adding buckets. The contest was locked at 28-28 going to the final frame.
Waverly moved ahead and sealed the victory, going 5-of-6 on the foul line to maintain the lead. Stewart scored six points, including a pair of free throws. Vulgamore added four with a pair of free throws, and Little connected on 1-of-2 from the line.
For the game, Stewart finished with another double-double scoring 13 points while pulling down 10 rebounds to go along with two assists and two steals. Vulgamore added 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Ava Little had seven points, three rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Morgan Crabtree provided four points, four rebounds and two steals. Delaney Tackett produced two points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Off the bench, Caris Risner added two points.
For Northwest, Aubrey Knittel led the way with 12 points, followed by Faith Jewett and Ava Jenkins with six points each.
WHS — 7 9 12 11 — 39
NHS — 10 8 10 6 — 34
WAVERLY (39) — Kelli Stewart 5 0 3-4 13, Ava Little 0 2 1-2 7, Morgan Crabtree 2 0 0-0 4, Bailey Vulgamore 3 1 2-2 11, Delaney Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Caris Risner 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 12 3 6-8 39.
NORTHWEST (34) — Molly Ann Runyon 1 0 0-0 2, Daria Compton 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Jenkins 3 0 0-0 6, Faith Jewett 3 0 0-2 6, Raegan Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Knittel 6 0 0-0 12, Kloe Montgomery 3 0 2-4 8, TOTALS 16 0 2-6 34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.