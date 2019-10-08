On their quest to a second place finish in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I volleyball standings, Western completed the next to last step with a sweep of Sciotoville East Tuesday evening. By set scores of 25-14, 25-5, and 25-9, the Indians improved to 15-6 overall and 10-3 in the SOC I.
After jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first set, East countered back with an 8-2 run to take an 8-4 lead. The Indians then used a 6-1 run to take a 10-9 lead that forced East to signal for a timeout. After the Tartans used their last timeout of the set with the Indians leading 18-14, Western then used a 7-0 run, led by a pair of kills from Carigan Haggy and three aces from Mea Henderson, to take the first set 25-14.
Western jumped out to an early 10-3 lead on their way to a 25-5 set win in the second. Western took set three 25-9 to win the match 3-0 against the visiting Tartans.
“We started out a little shaky. We were pretty strong in the second and third set with double digit wins. I think we're coming together pretty well and we are going into the tournament pretty strong,” said Western head coach Jenny Wheeler.
In the stat book, Carigan Haggy led the Indians with 7 kills and 11 digs. Chelsea Penwell collected 11 digs, 2 kills and an ace. Kenzie Ferneau finished with 5 aces, while Mea Henderson finished with 4. Chloe Legg fished with 2 kills and Jadah Pearson ended the night with 2 aces.
The Indians will now travel to New Boston on Thursday to finish up league and regular season play, and will then host either Eastern or East next Thursday in a sectional final.
“Competing for second place in the league really helps us going into Thursday, and with our big win at Eastern on Monday, I think we're really motivated going into next week,” said Wheeler.
