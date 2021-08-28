It was touted as a step-up in scheduling before Waverly's football season began.
On Friday night following a brief storm delay, the Tigers passed a big test, turning a 14-14 halftime tie into a 42-14 triumph over the visiting Johnstown Johnnies. It was a night of determination for the Waverly squad with several individual players delivering key plays for big statistical nights.
Senior Penn Morrison, who has the distinction of winning a match in the state tennis tournament in two different seasons, showcased his speed and athleticism on the gridiron, coming up big just when his teammates needed him the most. All told, Morrison had a career night on offense from the wide receiver position, snagging 7 passes for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns. Defensively, Morrison had 6 tackles, a fumble recovery, and an interception with a return of 34 yards.
When Waverly was down 14-7 late in the first half, Morrison secured a short pass from quarterback Wade Futhey and outdistanced defenders over 80 yards for the tying touchdown.
Futhey took matters into his own hands early in the third quarter, taking advantage of the coverage to scamper into the end zone from 3 yards away. After Keagan Smith's kick sailed through the posts, Waverly led 21-14 with 8:29 left in the third quarter, and the Tigers never trailed again.
Waverly junior Wyatt Crabtree brought a quick end to Johnstown's next possession, delivering a sack for an 11 yard loss that left the Johnnies facing 3rd-and-20. Logan Long had a tackle for the Tigers on the next play, forcing a Johnstown punt.
The Tigers had found the confidence they needed, and once again, Wade Futhey looked Morrison's way for another touchdown strike, connecting from 23 yards to make it 28-14.
Johnstown's next drive ended abruptly, as Waverly freshman Braylon Robertson forced a fumble that was recovered by none other than Penn Morrison.
Morrison's show wasn't over, as he was on the receiving end of a 13 yard TD pass from Futhey to push the score to 35-14 with 1:21 left in the third quarter.
Sophomore running back Jase Hurd closed Waverly's final scoring drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown to cap scoring in the 42-14 triumph. Hurd had scored the first Tiger touchdown of the game, also with a 3-yard rush. He finished with 23 carries for 148 yards with a pair of touchdowns. His longest run of the night was 48 yards, getting stopped just short of the goal line on the opening drive of the second half by Johnstown's Joe Sahr, who also happened to be the team's quarterback.
Speaking of quarterbacks, Wavely's Wade Futhey had a strong night of his own, completing 17 of 22 passes for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Johnstown's Nathan Sheets scored both of his team's touchdowns, finishing with 11 rushes for 64 yards. The leading rusher was quarterback Joe Sahr, who ran 24 times for 82 yards. He was 5-of-11 passing for 63 yards and 2 interceptions. Waverly's Caden Arrowood was responsible for the second interception, securing it with about 2 minutes left in the game.
Sahr was sacked 5 times by the Tigers. Wyatt Crabtree had a pair of sacks for a combined loss of 13 yards. Sam Paynter, Will Futhey and Trey Brushart contributed the other three sacks. Ty Evans, J.T. Barnett and Crabtree were the team's leading tacklers.
The Tigers finished with 421 yards of total offense with 290 yards through the air and 137 yards on the ground. Johnstown ended with 241 yards, having 178 of those in the running game. Waverly finished with 19 first downs, while Johnstown had 9. Both teams were penalized numerous times. The Johnnies nearly had a whole field of penalties, finishing with 11 for a total of 99 yards. Waverly had 7 for 62 yards.
Now the Tigers will turn their focus to a more familiar foe in recent seasons. On Friday, Sept. 3, the 2-0 Tigers will venture into Ross County to clash with the 0-2 Unioto Shermans for a 7 p.m. contest.
Score by Quarters:
Johnstown Johnnies ... 7 7 0 0 - 14
Waverly Tigers ... 7 7 21 7 - 42
Scoring Summary:
1st 05:14 JOHNSTOWN - Nathan Sheets 4 yd run (Caleb Schneider kick), JOHNSTOWN 7 - WAVERLY 0
00:24 WAVERLY - Jase Hurd 3 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), JOHNSTOWN - WAVERLY 7
2nd 06:55 JOHNSTOWN - Nathan Sheets 32 yd run (Caleb Schneider kick) JOHNSTOWN 14 - WAVERLY 7
03:33 WAVERLY - Penn Morrison 80 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), JOHNSTOWN 14 - WAVERLY 14
3rd 08:29 WAVERLY - Wade Futhey 3 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), JOHNSTOWN 14 - WAVERLY 21
05:09 WAVERLY - Penn Morrison 23 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), JOHNSTOWN 14 - WAVERLY 28
01:21 WAVERLY - Penn Morrison 13 yd pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), JOHNSTOWN 14 - WAVERLY 35
4th 02:12 WAVERLY - Jase Hurd 3 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), JOHNSTOWN 14 - WAVERLY 42
