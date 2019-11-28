Nothing helps a young team gain some confidence more than success. And for the second straight game to open the 2019-2020 basketball season, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks netted a double-digit victory, downing the visiting West Union Lady Dragons 51-32 on Tuesday evening.
Seven of the nine Lady Streaks who played produced scoring in the victory, as balanced effort kept the Lady Dragons from focusing on any one player. Piketon also shot 78 percent from the line, hitting 18-of-23 from the foul line to help seal the deal.
The lone senior, Ally Ritchie led the way. In the first quarter, she produced six of Piketon's 15 points, connecting on 4-of-4 from the line. Bailey Vulgamore added four points, hitting both of her free throw attempts after drawing a foul. Hayleigh Risner had the remaining five points with a pair of buckets while splitting a pair of free throws. At that point, Piketon was up 15-6.
Risner and Vulgamore had the lone field goals in the second quarter. The rest of the points came from the line. Vulgamore split a pair of shots, as did Ritchie. Addison Johnson went 3-for-4 from the charity stripe as well. Piketon outscored West Union 9-6 to go up 24-12 at the break.
Coming out of halftime, Kenedy Jenkins was able to get going in the paint, producing six of Piketon's 13 points. Ava Little connected on the team's first and only three-pointer. Jazz Lamerson added an additional bucket, while Ritchie produced a pair of foul shots. In all, Piketon added 13 points. The Lady Dragons attempted to cut into the lead with 12 points of their own, but the Lady Redstreaks stayed in front by double digits, 37-24.
In the final quarter, Jenkins added two more buckets. Lamerson, Ritchie, Little, Vulgamore and Risner added two points each to help the Lady Redstreaks outscore West Union 14-8 in that final quarter to complete the 51-32 win.
Ritchie led the way for Piketon with 11 points and three assists. Jenkins followed with 10 points and seven rebounds. Risner produced eight rebounds and nine points. Vulgamore also scored nine points.
The Lady Redstreaks (2-0) were set to get back into action Saturday at noon, opening the Piketon Classic with a game against the Western Lady Indians (0-1). Western lost its opener 59-38 to Lynchburg-Clay in the Manchester classic on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The Lady Redstreaks will play Southeastern at home on Thursday, Dec. 5 to begin Scioto Valley Conference play.
WUHS;-;6;6;12;8;-;32
PHS;-;15;9;13;14;-;51
WEST UNION (32) — Kendra Grooms 1 0 2-2 4, Maddie Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Molly Purcell 1 0 0-0 2, Kaitlin Davis 1 1 1-3 6, Christian Shivener 1 0 0-0 2, Alexa Rowe 3 1 4-7 13; Kaden Franes 0 0 1-2 1, Audrey Weakley 1 0 0-2 2, TOTALS 9 2 8-16 32.
PIKETON (51) — Kennedy Jenkins 5 0 0-0 10, Jazz Lamerson 1 0 2-2 4, Ally Ritchie 2 0 7-8 11, Ava Little 1 1 0-0 5, Bailey Vulgamore 2 0 5-6 9, Savannah McNelly 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Wagner 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Johnson 0 0 3-4 3, Hayleigh Risner 4 0 1-3 9, TOTALS 15 1 18-23 51.
