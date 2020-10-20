The Southern Ohio Conference cross country championships were held at Eastern local schools on Saturday, Oct. 17. Eastern took advantage of being the host school by claiming two individual titles, a team SOC I title, and a junior high runner-up finish.
Seventh grade standout Josie Ware started the day off strong for the Eastern Eagles by claiming victory in the day’s first race. Josie won the junior high race with a time of 13 minutes and 46 seconds, 18 seconds ahead of runner up Madison Dietrich of Minford. Olivia Logan turned in a top 10 performance with a time of 14 minutes and 59 seconds.
Continuing the winning theme for Eastern, seventh grader Aiden Werner claimed the junior high boys title. Aiden covered the 2-mile course in a time of 11 minutes and 4 seconds, which was 39 seconds ahead of runner up Walker Fowble of Oak Hill. Garrett Cody and Carson Salisbury claimed seventh and eighth overall with times of 12:18 and 12:30 respectively. Tucker Leist, Jubal Bevins and Sherman Salisbury finished 17th, 18th and 25th overall, respectively. The junior high boys’ team would finish runner up to Wheelersburg by 1 point.
Junior Abby Cochenour turned in a runner-up finish in the high school girls’ race. Abby completed the 5,000-meter course in a time of 20 minutes and 16 seconds. The high school girls’ overall winner was Olivia Cisco of Waverly.
Led by freshman Teagan Werner, the high school boys won the SOC I Division title. Teagan placed 5th overall with a time of 16 minutes and 37 seconds. Jaxon Collins turned in a new personal best time of 19 minutes and 19 seconds, placing him 21st overall. The remaining Eastern finishers were Logan Salisbury, Hayden Tuggle and Bryce Myers who each finished 37th, 42nd and 44th overall, respectively.
The Eastern High School teams compete again this Saturday at the district meet hosted by Southeastern schools. The junior high teams will compete at the Ohio Middle School State Championship, hosted by Dublin Jerome schools on Sunday.
