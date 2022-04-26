Playing a Saturday, Aprile 23 doubleheader at Greenfield McClain, Western’s offense came to life in the second game of the day, but the Lady Indians couldn’t come away with a victory in either contest.
The result of the first game was a 10-0 loss. Western managed just three hits against McClain pitcher Bolender. Morgan Whitley and Lauren Ware each went 1-for-2, while Chloe Beekman was 1-3. Ware was charged with the pitching loss. She gave up five earned runs on seven hits, while striking out four and walking seven. Western committed five errors in the game.
In the second game, the Lady Indians struck first. Chloe Beekman reached base on an error and scored on a double from Bailey Elliott to make the lead 1-0 in the top of the opening inning.
McClain followed with four unanswered runs, scoring three in the home half of the first frame and then adding another in the second.
Western answered by rallying ahead with two runs in the top of the third inning and three more in the top of the fourth.
Morgan Whitley came up with a one-out single in the top of the third inning. A groundout from Elliott pushed her to second base. Next, Hayleigh Thompson singled to right field. Then Lauren Ware doubled to send them both home, cutting the McClain lead to one, 4-3.
Defensively, Western got out of a bases-loaded jam with a double play in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Then that momentum saw Western generate three more runs in the top of the fourth inning. Sophia Rhoades led off with a single up the middle and scored when Megan Whitley provided a one-out double, tying the game at 4-4. Chloe Beekman hit a grounder to shortstop that resulted in an error, allowing Megan Whitley to score. Bailey Elliott delivered another big hit, producing a double to send Beekman across the dish and extend the lead to 6-4.
McClain battled back ahead with five more runs in the fourth and three in the sixth to go up 12-6.
Once again, the Lady Indians put together another rally, generating three runs in the top of the sixth inning to get within three, 12-9. Megan Whitley started it with a hard grounder to second base that resulted in an error. Beekman followed with a bunt single and then they executed a double-steal. Elliott then blasted the ball over the fence in left field for a three-run homer.
Coming back with a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lady Tigers moved their lead to 14-9.
In the top of the seventh inning, Faith Stone and Beekman each had a single for Western, but they were stranded on the base paths, as McClain made the plays needed to bring the game to an end.
For Western in the loss, Elliott led the charge from the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs. Rhoads also finished 3-4 with a run. Beekman was 2-5 with two runs and a stolen base. Ware was 2-4 with a double and two RBIs. Megan Whitley was 1-5 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and one RBI. Thompson, Keila Gullett, Stone and Morgan Whitley all had one hit each.
Megan Whitley was charged with the pitching loss. Of the 14 runs surrendered, only five were earned, since Western committed six errors. Whitley gave up 11 hits, while striking out seven and walking five. Bowers was credited with the win for McClain.
Western is scheduled to take on Sciotoville East at home on Wednesday evening.
