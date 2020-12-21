Not only did Saturday’s girls basketball contest between the Eastern Lady Eagles and Piketon Lady Redstreaks come down to the wire, but it also saw Eastern junior guard Abby Cochenour score her 1,000th career point. In the end, Piketon secured a 54-51 victory.
“Ever since I played basketball that’s been a goal of mine,” said Cochenour on scoring her 1000th point. “I came into today where the past few games I haven’t been shooting good. So after I missed a few threes at the beginning of the game, I decided I was going to take it to the basket, everyone’s energy started coming together, and I started getting into the the game and went with it.”
After being tied throughout the majority of the first quarter, Piketon closed the quarter on a 4-0 run, taking a 9-5 lead after the first. Bailey Vulgamore and Savannah McNelly scored back-to-back buckets, giving the Redstreaks a 13-5 lead with 6:53 to go in the half and forcing Eastern to call a timeout. Piketon then doubled the lead to 18-9 with 4:19 left to go in the second quarter.
But behind the hot hand of Abby Cochenour, the Eagles outscored the Redstreaks 9-4 to cut the lead to 22-18 going into the half.
“I thought Eastern did a good job in their zone. We were a little sluggish coming out from the Adena game. We got taken behind the woodshed against Adena and beat up pretty good,” commented Piketon head coach Brett Coreno. “We started off sluggish this game, but when you’re down five with two minutes to go and they somehow find a way to get that win. The girls showed a lot of resolve, a lot of grit, and they’re starting to grow.”
With 3:22 left to go in the third quarter, Cochenour hit her third of five triples for the game, giving Eastern its first lead of the night 33-30. Piketon then scored six of the next 11 points in the frame as Eastern would lead 38-36 going into the final quarter.
“I knew it was coming. You could tell they were still upset from the Adena game, It took them three quarters to get out of it, and they definitely did — they came together in a timeout. I thought Savannah Mcnelly gave us huge minutes off the bench and played well,” said Coreno about grinding out the win.
After Piketon cut the lead to 38-37 with less than two minutes to go into the fourth, the next Eastern possession and basket was history making. Cochenour drove into the paint, hitting a jumper that put her name into the history books, as she scored her 1,000th point — a bucket that accomplished a goal of hers since she’s ever played basketball.
With such a great accomplishment some nerves can be present, but for Cochenour, getting into the flow of the game, not forcing anything, and finding teammates, she was able to take some of those nerves alway.
“When I was three points away, (Coach Rick) Bowman brought me over to the sideline and said, ‘You’re going to get it this game, so don’t force it. So then I was looking for my teammates. Then I made a layup and I was one point away. I found my teammates and didn’t force anything, and I was anxious. I could feel my heart beating fast.”
The next goals for Cochenour? To pass her dad (Mark) on the Eastern 1,000 Point Club list, who has 1,801 points and for her team to continue and improve team chemistry while hoping to make a deep tournament run come February.
“By the time I graduate, I want to pass my dad in scoring. He has 1,801 so I want to pass him. As a team, we have a lot of freshmen coming out, and we just got Andee (Lester) back tonight, so we’re still trying to get the chemistry that we need to go farther in tournaments. Our league is very tough, so it will help us come tournament time, because we’re Division IV (playing against bigger schools),” mentioned Cochenour.
Eastern continued to cling on to a 42-40 lead after a two-point bucket from Kelsey Helphensitine with 6:04 left in the game. Cochenour once again hit a triple with 4:24 to play giving Eastern a 48-43 lead. A pair of free throws from Bailey Vulgamore and a bucket by Jazzlyn Lamerson cut the Eagles’ lead 50-49 with 1:29 to play. With less than a minute to play, Savannah McNelly converted on an old fashioned three point play giving the Redstreaks a 52-50 lead. Piketon then sealed the deal at the line converting on a pair of free throws as they defeated the visiting Eagles by a 54-51 final.
Vulgamore led the Redstreaks with 14 points, while Jazzlyn Lamerson scored 10 points. Hayleigh Risner scored nine points along with five rebounds, while Savannah McNelly scored nine points along with three rebounds. Natalie Cooper scored eight, while Kennedy Jenkins rounded out the scoring with four.
For the Eagles Cochenour scored 33 points, hitting five trifectas. Addison Cochenour scored nine points along with a team high 15 rebounds. Kelsey Helphenstine scored four points along with a pair of rebounds. Megan Nickell hit a triple, scoring 3 points while Andee Lester scored two. Skylar White had three rebounds for the Eagles.
Piketon was 20-of-45 from the field hitting three trifectas, while the Eagles were 16-of-36 from the field, hitting six triples. Piketon was 11-of-21 from the charity stripe, while Eastern was 12-of-19. The Eagles won the rebounding battle 30-19, while the Redstreaks won the turnover battle only committing 13 while forcing 22.
Up next the Eagles travel ro Wheelersburg on Tuesday, while the Redstreaks host Unioto in a makeup game on Tuesday.
“We need to practice, because we haven’t been able to practice due to quarantine. So we need to get in the gym, practice, and play. Hopefully, we stay quarantine free for the next couple weeks and get better and better,” said Coreno.
