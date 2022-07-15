The 150th playing of the (British) Open Championship is being played at the birthplace of golf, the Old Course, at St. Andrews, in Scotland.
According to sportingnews.com, Australian Cameron Smith leads the Open Championship by two strokes midway through his second round.
The closet golfer to Smith is Cameron Young, who shot a 64 Thursday to take the lead starting the second day. Both men had yet to card a completed second round score at press time on Friday afternoon.
LIV Tour player, Dustin Johnson sits at nine under par after completing his second round, Friday morning.
Englishman Tyler Hatton and top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler are both at eight-under after their second trip around the Old Course at St. Andrews. Rory McIlroy, is also eight under par, but was still on the course at press time.
Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott headline a group, at seven under par. US Open champion, Matthew Fitzpatrick stands at six under after carding an even par 72 to back up his 66 shot on Thursday. Xander Schauffele headlines a group at five under par. McIlroy and Schauffele have yet to complete their second rounds.
Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth both sit at four under through two rounds, former major champion Patrick Reed is also at four under par, as is Lee Westwood. Both were still on the course at press time.
Sergio Garcia, and low Scotsman David Law have checked in with three under par scores of 141 through two rounds. Bryson DeChambeau is at three under par, but still on the course. A duo of prominent Europeans, Ian Poulter and Danny Willett, also sit at three under par, both are still on the course.
Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry are still playing their second rounds but currently sit at one under par.
And with a projected cut of even par, 1995 Open champion John Daly, Ernie Els, Brooks Koepka and Colin Morikawa anxiously sit on the cut line hoping they will all see the weekend.
