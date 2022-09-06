Last week was an opportunity for the Waverly girls tennis team to bounce back from a pair of losses.
On Tuesday evening, Aug. 30, the Lady Tigers traveled to Valley and won 5-0.
Last week was an opportunity for the Waverly girls tennis team to bounce back from a pair of losses.
On Tuesday evening, Aug. 30, the Lady Tigers traveled to Valley and won 5-0.
“It felt good to get back in the winners circle tonight,” Waverly coach Matt Morrison said.
In singles action, Blossom Smith won the No. 1 match 6-3, 6-0. Kaelyn Linn picked up the victory in No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-2. In No. 3 singles, Jada Osborne won her first ever varsity match 6-4, 6-2.
“Jada did a nice job in her first ever match that counts,” Morrison said. “She got some real match experience and played a bit nervous but that’s to be expected. She got down early 0-3 and came back to win it, so it’s a good start for her.”
In doubles action, Madison Davis and Greenlee Thacker teamed up to play the No. 1 match, winning 6-0, 6-1. Krittaka Kaur and Kyndra Barker handled the No. 2 doubles match, rolling through without dropping a game 6-0, 6-0.
With that win, Waverly improved to 8-2 overall.
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Lady Tigers rolled past Unioto 5-0 at home, moving to 9-2.
In singles action, Blossom Smith won her match 6-3, 6-3. Kaelyn Linn picked up a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Greenlee Thacker added a win at No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-1.
In doubles action, Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas won the No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-2. Krittika Kaur and Kyndra Barker had a challenge in No. 2 doubles, but still won in two sets 6-4, 7-5.
In exhibition action, Jada Osborne and Lea Parker picked up a doubles victory 6-4, 6-1.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Lady Tigers traveled to Vinton County Thursday, winning 4-1 to improve to 10-2 overall.
“Blossom was unable to play tonight so we had to shift around,” Morrison said. “We did a good job and got the win.”
Kaelyn Linn won the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 7-5. In No. 2 singles, Greenlee Thacker cruised 6-1, 6-0. In No. 3 singles, Jada Osborne lost a three-set match 6-4, 5-7, 9-11.
In doubles, Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas picked up a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the No. 1 match, while Krittika Kaur and Kyndra Barker won the No. 2 match 6-2, 6-3.
Waverly was scheduled to take on Wheelersburg at home Tuesday evening. A road match at Minford will follow Thursday evening.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.