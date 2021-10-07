With their backs against the wall and facing elimination, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks came back from a 2-0 deficit winning three straight sets to defeat the Fairfield Lady Lions 3-2 (17-25, 22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 15-11) in five sets on senior night.
“It was senior night so we wanted to win. We came off a couple hard league losses. This is our third game this week, so it’s been a hard, busy week. But the girls really wanted it, and they went out and fought for it,” said Piketon coach Lori Russell.
“They had some highs and some lows, but at the end, they were able to come together as a team with communication and motivation. They had to win and pull it off.”
It was a tight set early in the first as Fairlfed held a 10-7 lead. The Lions then went up 17-10 in the set before taking the opening set 25-17.
Fairfield took an 8-5 lead to begin the second set. Piketon then used a 3-0 run to tie the set 8-8. The Lions then used a 4-2 run taking a 12-10 lead before Piketon tied it 12-12. Behind kills from Savanna McNelly and Jazzlyn Lamerson, the Redstreaks used a 5-0 run to take a 17-12 lead. The Redstreaks would hold a 21-19 lead towards the end of the set. The Lions then forced a 22-22 tie and then scored the next three points to take the set 25-22 and a 2-0 match lead.
In the third set, Fairfield jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead. After kills from Kennedy Jenkins, McNelly and Lamerson, the Redstreaks used an 8-2 run to take a 10-9 lead. The set would then have ties at 10, 12, 13, and 16. Piketon then broke the tie using a 4-0 run to take a 20-16 lead. Piketon scored five of the next seven points as Lamerson tallied a kill to give the Redstreaks a 25-18 set victory and cut Fairfield’s lead to 2-1 in the match.
Fairfield took a 6-2 lead in the fourth set. Piketon then used a 4-0 burst to tie the set at 6-6. The set then went back and forth as there were ties at 9, 10, and 11. Piketon then used a 6-0 run, jumping to a 17-11 lead. Fairfield then called a timeout trailing 21-15. The Lions then used an 8-0 scoring burst to take a 23-21 lead that forced Piketon to call a timeout and regroup. Piketon then tied the set 23-23 after back to back kills. The teams would then trade a point as the set would be tied 24-24. Two serves later, Lamerson tallied a kill that gave the Redstreaks a 26-24 set victory to even the match 2-2.
“I always say if you're going to split sets in the first four, I would rather win the last two instead of the first two because you have that momentum going into the fifth set. So I think that helped us," said Russell. "It’s been a rough and long season for them, so they were excited going into that fifth set."
The fifth set started out with a tie at 4-4. Piketon never trailed the remainder of the set as they took a 7-4 lead before going up 13-9. Lamerson then tallied a kill to end the set giving Piketon the 15-11 set victory and 3-2 come from behind win.
Statistically, Lamerson led the Redstreaks with 22 kills and 17 digs. Savannah McNelly ended the night with 16 kills and 4 blocks. Kennedy Jenkins finished with 13 kills and 3 aces. Addison Johnson ended the night with 31 digs, while Taylor Wagner finished with 9 digs. Laney Brown finished the evening with 8 digs and 5 blocks, while Ashlyn Elliot had 7 digs. Kiley Slone ended with 5 digs.
Next up the Redstreaks will head to Scioto county on Saturday as they take on the Minford Falcons.
“We have a game Saturday and three games next week, so hopefully we’ll continue the winning streak,” said Russell.
