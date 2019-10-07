Piketon Football Statistics @ Unioto - Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Sammy Savage 4-1, Levi Gullion 4-0, Nate Waddell 3-16, Alan Austin 1-13.
Passing: Levi Gullion 17-for-32 for 154 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Johnny Burton 6-57; Chris Chandler 4-46, 1 TD; Brody Fuller 2-25; Camren Loar 3-13; Austin Henderson 2-3.
Tackles: Sammy Savage 9, Kydan Potts 8, Connor Galloway 7, Austin Henderson 7, Bryce Wooldridge 7, Johnny Burton 5, A.J. VanHoy 3, Jeremy Copley 2, Logan Maynard 2, Steven Salyer 1, Tyler Galloway 1, Camren Loar 1.
Tackles for Loss: Sammy Savage 1, Connor Galloway 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Austin Henderson 1-8; Kydan Potts 1-0.
Pass Deflections: Bryce Wooldridge 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Yds. Return): Austin Henderson 1.
Caused Fumbles: Austin Henderson 1.
Scoring: Chris Chandler - 1 TD for 6 points; Jorge del Rio - 1 point-after kick for 1 point.
Piketon Football Statistics vs. Paint Valley - Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Austin Henderson 19-125, Sammy Savage 12-45, Levi Gullion 2-3.
Passing: Levi Gullion 13-for-21 for 314 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Chris Chandler 3-108, 2 TDs; Johnny Burton 4-102, 1 TD; Camren Loar 3-72, 1 TD; Austin Henderson 2-30, 1 TD; Sammy Savage 1-2.
Tackles: Austin Henderson 13, Sammy Savage 9, Connor Galloway 8, Kydan Potts 6, Colin Alley 5, Bryce Wooldridge 5, Steven Salyer 4, A.J. VanHoy 4, Jeremy Copley 3, William Brewster 2, Easton Lansing 2, Johnny Burton 2, Eli Bear 2, Jacob Taylor 1.
Tackles for Loss: Sammy Savage 2.
Scoring: Chris Chandler - 2 TDs for 12 points; Jorge del Rio - 5-for-5 on point-after kicks and 1-for-1 on field goals for 8 points; Johnny Burton - 1 TD for 6 points; Camren Loar - 1 TD for 6 points; Austin Henderson - 1 TD for 6 points.
