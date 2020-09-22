Continuing their march through Southern Ohio Conference soccer competition, the Waverly Lady Tigers picked up two more league victories last week.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Lady Tigers moved past the visiting Northwest Lady Mohawks by a score of 9-0.
“We started the match a bit on our heels due to Northwest’s defensive pressure. It took us about 15 minutes to get settled in and play our game,” stated Waverly coach Chris Murphy. “Once we were settled in, we were able to find our targets and found the back of the net. We were really pleased with the overall energy our girls exhibited today. From the first whistle to the final whistle, we played with purpose.”
For Waverly, Loren Moran delivered the first goal of the night with 26:44 left in the opening half with Alexis Murphy providing the assist. Just more than three minutes later, Amelia Willis broke free for a solo goal, doubling the score to 2-0. Then three more minutes rolled off the clock before Moran provided her second goal of the night, using an assist from Zoiee Smith.
It was nearly 20 minutes before the Lady Tigers could strike again. This time Katie Walker had the opportunity to score, using an assist from Willis. Zoiee Smith followed with two goals, thanks to assists from Moran on both. Then Willis capped the scoring in the half with 24 seconds to go when she broke free for another solo goal, 7-0.
In the second half, Kylie Smith had the opportunity to score, using an assist from Alexis Murphy. Then late in the half, freshman Emma Davis was able to add a goal on an assist from Zoiee Smith, making the score 9-0.
“Northwest did a nice job of slowing our attack and worked hard for 80 minutes,” said Murphy. “Molly and Tim are moving this program in the right direction, despite the score. They are off to a great start and are making improvements in many areas.”
Defensively, Michaela Rhoads led the charge with nine interceptions and five steals. Alexis Murphy had seven interceptions and a steal. Moran, Kylee Murphy and Zoiee Smith each added a steal. In the goal, Lydia Brown had one save. The Lady Tigers outshot the Lady Mohawks 36-1.
It was a quick turnaround for the Lady Tigers, as they traveled to Ironton to battle the St. Joseph Lady Flyers on Wednesday evening.
Once again, the offense provided plenty of scoring, while the defense pitched a shutout, resulting in a 10-0 road victory.
“We got off to a slow start and didn’t get into a rhythm until midway through the first half,” stated Coach Murphy. “I was proud of our ladies because at half time they took responsibility and ownership of their play. They saw what they needed to correct and the second half they corrected their performance.”
In the win, Amelia Willis and Loren Moran each had a hat trick of three goals. Zoiee Smith had a brace of two goals, while Kylie Smith and Delani Teeters each tallied one goal. Every goal was created by an assist with Moran handing out seven of the 10.
Michaela Rhoads led the defense with 12 interceptions and made off with six steals. Alexis Murphy added six interceptions and two steals, while Lauren Murphy provided five interceptions and two steals.
“Despite the outcome, the match was close. St. Joseph never backed down and fought to the end. They exhibited excellent character,” stated Coach Murphy. “(Assistant Coach) Danielle (Morgan) and I would wish them the best of luck with the rest of their season and tournaments.”
With the wins, the Lady Tigers saw their overall record improve to 8-1-0, while staying perfect in the SOC at 6-0-0.
The Lady Tigers returned home to face West Portsmouth on Tuesday with a start time of 5:30. They will be home again Saturday to face Gallia Academy in a 6 p.m. game.
