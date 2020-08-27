Date;Meet
8/29;Pickerington North Invitational
9/2;Unioto Quad
9/5;Zane Trace or Fairland
9/19;SE Aaron Reed Invitational
9/23;Federal Hocking Invitational
10/3;Washington CH, Panther XC, or Green
10/17;SOC meet at home
10/24;District meet
10/31;Regional meet
11/7;State meet
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.