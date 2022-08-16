Early season golf action for high school girls and boys teams has continued in the days leading up to the start of school.
The following sections include results for Pike County teams, including Waverly, Eastern and Piketon
Aug. 11 - Waverly Girls
On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Waverly High School girls golf team found themselves in a close battle with Minford and Northwest at Dogwood Hills. Ultimately, Minford took the win with a team score of 250. Waverly was one stroke back at 251, while Northwest finished at 256.
Waverly's Aiden Peoples shared co-medalist honors with Northwest's Johnson, as they both shot 57.
For the Lady Tigers behind Peoples, Ryane Bond carded a 59, followed by Avery Nathan (67), Makaila Elliott (68), Saylor Crace (68), and Charity Shaw (70).
Aug. 12 — Waverly and Eastern boys
On Friday, the Waverly Tigers and Eastern Eagles competed at Little Scioto Golf Course in Wheelersburg with five other Southern Ohio Conference teams.
Eastern and Ironton St. Joseph tied for the best score at 187. Eastern ultimately took the win based on the fifth-score tiebreaker.
Eastern's Cayden Haislop and Ironton St. Joseph's Ford were co-medalists, as each carded 39.
Team scores behind Eastern and Ironton included South Webster (200), Waverly (201), West (209), Minford (221), and Oak Hill (224).
Individually for the Tigers, Ben Nichols and Caden Corkerton each shot 42. Connor Snyder finished with a 56, while Owen Moorhead ended his day with a 61. Micah Leeth also shot a 61 and Carter Carroll turned in a 62.
Aug. 15 — Waverly boys
On Monday, Aug. 15, five Southern Ohio Conference teams were in action at the Elks Country Club near McDermott.
Wheelersburg ultimately took the win with a team score of 181. Waverly was the runner-up team (203), followed by Northwest (223), Minford (224) and West (224).
Individually for Waverly, Caden Corkerton led the charge by shooting a 41. Ben Nichols followed with a 46. Carter Carroll was next with a 56, followed by Carter Snyder with a 60. Owen Moorhead (64) and Micah Leeth rounded out the scores (68).
Aug. 15 — Piketon girls
On Monday, Aug. 15, girls competition began in the Scioto Valley Conference at the VA golf course in Chillicothe.
Westfall picked up the team victory with a score of 177, followed by Southeastern (210), Piketon (211) and Zane Trace (227).
Westfall's Paige Weiss was the medalist with a 37, while Adena's Sydney Ater was the runner-up medalist with a 38.
Individually for Piketon, Maggie Armstrong led by way by shooting 48. She was followed by Emma Cutler (53), Renee Hill (54), Brynna Spencer (56) Kordi Brewster (59), and Riley Wagner (77).
