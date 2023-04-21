Thursday night saw the Eastern and Western baseball and softball teams do battle in Latham.

In baseball, the Indians won their second game in the row, defeating the visiting Eagles 8-6. Just one night earlier, the Indians had won a thriller, 12-11, over the visiting New Boston Tigers. Highlights of the victory over New Boston included Wyatt Henderson hitting a home run over the fence and Mike Bennett scoring the game-winning run.


