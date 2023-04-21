After being caught in a rundown, Western’s Tyler Kerns slides safely into first base as Eastern’s Nate Havens secures the baseball while catcher Cayden Haislop runs up to back up the play. Western’s Josh Brewster is standing at the plate.
Thursday night saw the Eastern and Western baseball and softball teams do battle in Latham.
In baseball, the Indians won their second game in the row, defeating the visiting Eagles 8-6. Just one night earlier, the Indians had won a thriller, 12-11, over the visiting New Boston Tigers. Highlights of the victory over New Boston included Wyatt Henderson hitting a home run over the fence and Mike Bennett scoring the game-winning run.
In softball, Eastern broke open a scoreless deadlock when Megan Nickell hit a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. The Lady Eagles tacked on another run in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh. Western finished with four hits.
For more details and recaps of these games and more, please see the Wednesday, April 26, 2023 edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
