It was a quick turn around for the Piketon Redstreaks as they took on the West Union Dragons Tuesday night. The game added plenty of fireworks and then some. The Redstreaks fell to the Visiting Dragons 53-47 in double OT.
The Redstreaks jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the first quarter and then a 24-15 lead at the intermission. It was a slow third quarter for the Redstreaks, as they only scored a point compared to West Union’s 12, as the Dragons took a 26-25 after three.
After going back and forth in the fourth tied at 38-38, Chris Chandler hit a 3-point basket with 12.9 to go in regulation giving the Redstreaks 41-38 lead. After a Dragon timeout, West Union's Zane Kingsolver hit a three for the Dragons sending it into OT at 41-41. Both teams scored four points in the first overtime to send the game into a second OT at 45-45.
After battling tough and giving valiant effort in the second overtime the Streaks came up a little short, falling to the Dragons 53-47. Chris Chandler led the Redstreaks with 15 points while Tyree Harris and Levi Gullion scored nine points each. Tra Swayne scored seven points while Shane Leedy and Kydan Potts scored four and three.
The loss is the Redstreaks first of the season as they fall to 2-1. The Redstreaks will now look to bounce back on Friday when they get back in action when they travel to Portsmouth to face the Trojans.
WUHS;-;4;11;11;15;4;8;-;53
PHS;-;11;13;1;16;4;2;-;47
WEST UNION (53) — Clayton Jones 0 0 0-1 0, Brycen Staten 3 0 0-0 6, Dakota Jarvis 5 0 0-0 10, Braxton Blanton 0 1 0-0 3, Cameron Campbell 4 1 2-2 13, Zane Kingsolver 6 1 6-7 21, TOTALS 18 3 8-10 53.
PIKETON (47) — Levi Gullion 3 1 0-0 9, Brody Fuller 0 0 0-0 0, Shane Leedy 0 1 1-4 4, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 1 0 1-2 3, Chris Chandler 4 1 1-2 15, Tra Swayne 2 1 0-0 7, Tyree Harris 3 1 0-0 9, TOTALS 13 5 3-8 47.
