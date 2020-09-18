One week. One week is what it comes down to. After taking care of business defeating Notre Dame 41-13 Friday night, Eastern (4-0, 3-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division I) has solidified themselves a spot in the SOC I conference championship game next week at Northwest.
“It comes down to one week now. Even though we have two games left, we pretty much know next week is the conference championship. We play for a conference championship for the first time in Eastern High School history next week at Northwest,” said Eastern head coach Scott Tomlison.
After receiving the opening kick to begin the evening’s home contest, the Eagles methodically drove down the field with Dillion Mattox finishing the drive on a 25-yard rushing touchdown to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead with 8:46 to go in the first.
The Eagles defense forced a 3-and-out on the Notre Dame opening drive as they took over at their 49. The Eagles then converted on a 4th down in the early stages of the drive, and after a personal foul penalty on Notre Dame, Mattox scored his second touchdown of the game from 21 yards out to give Eastern a 12-0 lead with 3:34 to go in the first.
After Eastern forced Notre Dame to punt on the Titans’ next drive, the Eagles struck again as Wyatt Hines found Logan Clemmons for a 68 yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter making it 20-0.
Notre Dame then scored their first touchdown of the game with 18 seconds left in the half, as Titan running back Caleb Nichols scored from 5 yards out making it 20-7, in what looked like would be the halftime score. Mattox however had other ideas. After Eastern called a timeout with three seconds left in the half, on the next play Mattox scored his third touchdown of the night on a 39 yard scamper as time expired making it 28-7 at the half.
“Dillion Mattox doesn’t always get all the credit. Logan Clemmons is such a great player, and he gets a lot of the credit most of the time. But Dillion Mattox is one of the best running backs in Southern Ohio. I wouldn’t trade him for any running back from any school. He just came on and took this game over,” said Tomilson.
After Notre Dame took it 42 yards on the opening play of the second half, the Eagles defense came up with a 4th down stop, taking over at their own 13. Mattox then scored his fourth and final touchdown on the next drive, as he busted for an 84-yard touchdown run, giving the Eagles a 35-7 lead with 9:56 in the third.
Notre Dame then made it a 35-13 game with 5:18 left in the third, before Logan Clemmons put the exclamation point on with a 31 yard touchdown run with 1:27 left in the game, as the Eagles defeated the visiting Titans 41-13.
“The game plan tonight was to run the ball. We’ve been pretty good running the ball every week. The offense and defensive line is much improved, because of the weight room stuff in the winter. You can tell from watching the game,” said Tomlison.
“That’s a tough offense to prepare for. Their quarterback was very shifty and ran the ball well. They really hit the outsides and sealed the edge real well. It was a good game plan. Coach Ashley is a heck of a coach. He’s been there for many years, but the defense got stops when we needed to and got a turnover when we needed it. I’m just really happy with my team’s effort tonight.”
Along with 4 touchdowns, Mattox carried the rock 22 times for 259 yards. Wyatt Hines was 9-of-18 passing for 138 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 84 yards. Logan Clemmons ran for 51 yards and a touchdown on 7 carries and finished with 110 receiving yards and a touchdown along with an interception in defense.
Eastern also moved the chains 17 times, while Notre Dame moved them 16. Eastern committed 9 penalties for 60 yards, while Notre Dame committed 5 for 55 yards. Both teams had one turnover each.
Eastern will now head to Northwest next Friday for an SOCI conference championship showdown with the Mohawks.
“We have to have a great week of practice. We got out of this game healthy, which is awesome. We just have to have a great week of practice,” said Tomlison. “We’ve been saying it for a year now, ‘Hang the banner. Hang the first banner ever in school history!’ So we have to have a great week of practice and go get our banner.”
