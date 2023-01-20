Squaring off with a Division II non-league foe before the tournament draw, the Waverly Lady Tigers traveled to Greenfield McClain and returned home with a 56-52 win over the hosting Lady Tigers.
The contest was close from beginning to end, but Waverly led at every stop and held off a McClain comeback bid.
Getting the ball inside in the opening quarter paid dividends for Waverly as Kelli Stewart generated eight of her team’s 10 points. Bailey Vulgamore provided the other bucket, giving WHS the 10-8 edge going to the second quarter.
Then in the second frame, Vulgamore followed by scoring 10 of her team’s 12 points. Paige O’Bryant had the other basket. McClain equaled the Waverly output, adding a dozen points to its cause in the quarter. At the half, Waverly was up 22-20.
A strong third quarter followed for Waverly, which created some breathing room. Vulgamore and Stewart produced seven points each with Stewart having three field goals and a foul shot, while Vulgamore went 5-of-6 from the line and had a bucket. O’Bryant added four points with two free throws and a bucket. Waverly’s lead was up to eight, 40-32.
McClain attempted to make its comeback in the final eight minutes of play. Waverly connected on 6-of-9 free throws before time expired with Vulgamore going 4-for-4 by herself. Stewart generated three more buckets and hit 2-of-4 on the line. Waverly sophomore Caris Risner also broke into the scoring column with a pair of buckets. McClain’s comeback bid included a game-high 20 points scored in the fourth quarter, but Waverly prevailed by four, 56-52.
Seniors Stewart and Vulgamore led Waverly in scoring by having 23 points each. Stewart also grabbed six rebounds and made off with five steals. Vulgamore secured five rebounds, handed out five assists and generated seven steals. Waverly senior Morgan Crabtree also had a pair of steals.
O’Bryant finished with six points, two rebounds and two steals. Risner had four points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Aerian Tackett grabbed one rebound and one steal, while Royster also had a steal.
Waverly improved to 10-5 overall. They continue non-league play Saturday at home against Fairfield Union. Waverly will get back into Southern Ohio Conference Division II play with a road contest at Eastern on Monday.
