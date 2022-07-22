Shocker Tra Swayne takes off from first base when teammate Hunter Edwards connects with a pitch for a base hit in the bottom of the third inning in Wednesday morning’s game versus Portsmouth Post 23. Swayne had started the offense with a one-out single. He finished his day 3-3 from the plate.
Shocker Tra Swayne takes off from first base when teammate Hunter Edwards connects with a pitch for a base hit in the bottom of the third inning in Wednesday morning’s game versus Portsmouth Post 23. Swayne had started the offense with a one-out single. He finished his day 3-3 from the plate.
Shocker LT Jordan is greeted by Hunter Edwards (30) and Weston Roop as he crosses the plate following a triple from Ben Nichols during the third inning of Wednesday morning’s game against Portsmouth. That was the only inning that Waverly was able to score in the game, producing three runs.
CHILLICOTHE — After fighting their way through extra innings to start Region 5 American Legion Baseball tournament action on Tuesday, July 19, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers couldn’t duplicate that success on Wednesday.
In the Wednesday morning winners’ bracket game with Portsmouth Post 23, the Shockers found themselves down early, ultimately falling 16-3 in that game. With the win, Portsmouth advanced to Thursday’s championship game. Since the tournament was double-elimination, that meant the Shockers would play a second game on Wednesday. They had to await the winner between Circleville Post 134 and Yeager Post 199.
Yeager Post 199 made quick work of Circleville Post 134, winning 19-1 in five innings. That set up the battle between Waverly Post 142 and Yeager Post 199. The Shockers managed four hits against Yeager Post 199, but they couldn’t score a run, and ultimately lost 12-0 in five innings.
In Wednesday morning’s opener for the Shockers, the rough start began with the very first batter. Portsmouth’s Holden Blankenship led off with an inside-the-park home run to give Post 23 a quick lead. Four more runs followed as Portsmouth batted around, generating two doubles during that stretch. By the time the Shockers got out of the jam, they found themselves down 5-0.
In the top of the second inning, three straight hits along with a Post 142 error saw Portsmouth produce two more runs, increasing the lead to 7-0. Defensively, Portsmouth had taken the Waverly batters down in order in the first two innings.
The Shockers finally broke through in the bottom of the third inning. Tra Swayne came up with a one-out single, and Hunter Edwards did the same. LT Jordan provided the first RBI with a two-out single to plate Swayne. Ben Nichols capped the scoring with a triple, sending Edwards and Jordan home. That cut the lead to 7-3.
Defensively, the Shockers had a 1-2-3 inning, and looked to cut into the score in the bottom of the fourth inning. Peyton Harris and Tra Swayne both singled, but they were stranded.
From that point on, Waverly managed to get one runner to base in each inning. Jase Hurd had a leadoff single to start the bottom of the fifth inning, but he was eliminated on a double play. Another groundout followed.
In the top of the sixth inning, Post 23 started hitting again, using four straight singles and a walk to usher in a run. A sacrifice fly plated another, and a single pushed the third run of the inning home. Portsmouth’s final run of the frame came on a steal of home, pushing the lead to 11-3.
Portsmouth ended the game the way it started, adding five more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Holden Blankenship led off with a triple. Two walks and two hits followed. The Shockers also suffered an error, as Post 23 pushed the lead to 16-3.
For the Shockers, Tra Swayne led off with a single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jase Hurd also came up with a one-out walk. But the final two batters hit flyouts, bringing the game to an end.
Swayne was Waverly’s top performer at the plate, going 3-3 with a run. LT Jordan was 1-3 with a run and an RBI. Ben Nichols went 1-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Hunter Edwards, Peyton Harris and Weston Roop all went 1-3.
Then Yeager Post 199 eliminated Circleville Post 134 from the tournament with a 19-1 win before defeating Waverly Post 142 12-0.
“Obviously not the way we wanted to go out,” said Waverly Post 142 Head Coach Jonathan Teeters. “Yeager is the defending state champion for a reason. When you face a team full of first year college kids, it’s an eye opener to a lot of our guys. At the end of the day, our guys got a lot of reps, 29 games on, and won our league for the fourth time in five years.”
The Shockers managed to limit Yeager’s damage to one run in the top of the first inning. In the home half of the inning, Ben Nichols produced a two-out double but he was stranded when a groundout ended the inning.
Two triples, two doubles and a single saw Yeager generate five more runs in the top of the second inning, increasing the lead to 6-0. In the bottom of the inning, Tra Swayne was the only base runner for Post 142 as he drew a two-out walk.
Post 199 produced two more runs in the top of the third inning to go up 8-0. Waverly’s best chance to score came in the home half of the inning. Jase Hurd and LT Jordan drew back-to-back one-out walks. Then Ben Nichols singled to fill the bases. But a double play closed the opportunity.
Continuing to take advantage of opportunities, Yeager Post 199 produced three more runs in the top of the fourth inning and then capped the 12-0 win in the fifth with one more run. The Shockers had the bottom of the fifth inning to try and keep the game going longer. Alex Boles produced a one-out single, and LT Jordan followed with a two-out base hit. But that was the end of the offense. A flyout to right field brought the game to an end.
For the Shockers offensively in the loss to Yeager Post 199, Ben Nichols led the way, going 2-3 with a triple, while Alex Boles and LT Jordan both went 1-2.
That meant that Yeager Post 199 advanced to the championship game on Thursday to square off with Portsmouth Post 23. Since Post 199 made it to the championship through the losers’ bracket, that meant they needed to win twice over Portsmouth Post 23 to advance to next week’s state tournament at Beavers Field in Lancaster.
Yeager Post 199 won the first game against Portsmouth by a score of 9-1. After a short break, the two teams went at it again. The second game had a similar result, as Yeager Post 199 won 6-1 to take the Region 5 title.
As the American Legion baseball season comes to a close in Pike County, the Shockers can look forward to the future as they have many players available to return next summer.
“Very proud of the commitment our guys made. We have a lot of guys eligible to be back, looking forward to competing again next summer,” said Teeters.
“A special thank you to our local sponsors who make our season possible. Post 142 and the SAL (Sons of the American Legion) are great to us and have supported us very strongly along with other local businesses.”
The Shockers finished the summer with an overall record of 15-14 and won the South Central Ohio League with a record of 6-1.
