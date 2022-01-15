Playing back-to-back basketball games on Friday night and Saturday afternoon did nothing to slow the attack of the Western Indians.
On Friday night in front of the home crowd in Latham, Western pushed Portsmouth Notre Dame farther down in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I standings with a 64-49 triumph over the visiting Titans. Then the Indians traveled to North Adams on Saturday to square off with the Ripley Blue Jays in the Dave Young Classic, winning big by a score of 78-42.
The story of Friday night for the Indians was their ability to hit free throws and plenty of them, connecting on 29-of-35, resulting in an efficiency of 82.9 percent.
Eight of Western's 14 points in the opening quarter came from the foul line. Kolten Miller led the charge, hitting 4-of-5 in a six-point effort. Notre Dame led 16-14 going into the second quarter.
Miller's steady scoring continued for the rest of the game, eventually finishing with 28 points. He scored 11 of Western's 18 points in the second quarter. Defensively, the Indians limited the Titans to 10 points and took a 32-26 lead at halftime.
Western continued that scoring effort in the third quarter, producing 19 points, which was needed as the Titans countered with 17. Western was ahead 51-43 at the end of the third quarter. The Indians closed out the victory by outscoring Notre Dame 13-6 in the final quarter for the 64-49 win.
Behind Miller's 28 points, Chase Carter followed with 10 points and Drew Haggy added nine.
Notre Dame was led by Powell with 13 points, followed by Sparks with 11 points and Metzler with 10 points.
The win saw Western improve to 7-2 in the SOC I standings to stay in second place behind Symmes Valley, which has just one league loss.
Going on the road to the Dave Young Classic at North Adams High School on Saturday, Western scored more than 20 points in three of the four quarters in the matchup with Ripley, resulting in the 78-42 conquest. That win saw Western improve to 14-2 overall.
This time senior Noah Whitt had the hot hand, scoring steadily throughout the game, for a 24-point night — his second output of 24 or more points in recent action.
Whitt scored eight of Western's 23 points in the opening quarter with Kolten Miller following with six more. Chase Carter, Drew Haggy and Sean Kerns all got into the scoring action as well. By the end of the frame, Western was up 23-8.
The second quarter was the lowest scoring of the night for the Indians, who had just 12 points with Ripley matching that effort. At the half, Western was ahead 35-20.
It was back to a 23-point output for Western in the third quarter, led by Whitt with seven points. Carter and Kerns both followed with five points each. The Blue Jays generated just 10. Western led 58-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Whitt and Carter added five points each to lead the scoring in the fourth quarter. Senior Dylon Shelpman added four points late in the quarter, as Western completed the 78-42 win.
Behind Whitt's 24-point night, Carter scored steadily as well, following with 18. Kolten Miller added 12 points, while Kerns added 11.
Ripley's Gabe Fyffe produced 16 points to lead his team, followed by Ansh Singh with eight and Baiden Pennington with seven.
Western is scheduled to be back in action on Friday, Jan. 21 in a homecoming clash with New Boston. The homecoming ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity games.
BOX SCORES:
Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
Western 64, Notre Dame 49
NDHS - 16 10 17 6 - 49
WHS - 14 18 19 13 - 64
NOTRE DAME (49) - C. Sammons 0 0 1-2 1, J. Powell 2 1 6-10 13, M. Phillips 0 0 1-2 1, D. Seison 2 0 1-1 5, C. Metzler 4 0 2-2 10, D. Sparks 4 0 3-4 11, K. Hadsell 1 0 0-0 2, J. Edgington 3 0 0-0 6, A. Bradford 0 0 0-0 0, E. Collins 0 0 0-0 0, L. Barbarits 0 0 0-0 0, C. Campbell 0 0 0-0 0, J. Strickland 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 1 14-22 49.
WESTERN (64) - Reed Brewster 1 1 2-3 7, Sean Kerns 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Haggy 3 0 3-3 9, Kolten Miller 8 2 10-11 28, Noah Whitt 1 0 4-4 6, Chase Carter 1 0 8-12 10, Kameron Janes 0 0 2-2 2, Logan Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Nic Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Dylon Sheplman 0 0 0-0 0, Zavier Tilley 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 3 29-35 64.
Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
Western 78, Ripley 42
@ North Adams Dave Young Classic
WHS - 23 12 23 20 - 78
RHS - 8 12 10 12 - 42
WESTERN (78) — Reed Brewster 0 0 0-0 0, Sean Kerns 1 3 0-0 11, Kameron Janes 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Haggy 2 0 3-4 7, Kolten Miller 3 0 6-6 12, Dylon Shelpman 2 0 0-0 4, Noah Whitt 9 2 0-0 24, Chase Carter 5 1 5-5 18, Zavier Tilley 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Nic Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 23 6 14-15 78.
RIPLEY (42) — Gabe Fyffe 6 0 2-2 14, Ansh Singh 0 2 2-4 8, Daniel Patrick 2 0 0-0 4, Baiden Pennington 2 1 0-0 7, Austin Mowery 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Cooper 3 0 1-2 7, Jarod Akers 0 0 0-0 0, Christian Shields 0 0 0-0 0, Melchi Carsey 0 0 0-0 0, Clay Phillips 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 3 5-8 42.
