OSKALOOSA, Iowa - Once you reach the national level of post-season tournament play, nothing is supposed to come easy.
The University of Rio Grande men's basketball team can certainly attest to the validity of that theory.
The RedStorm built a 17-point halftime cushion before being forced to hang on for dear life down the stretch in an eventual 79-75 triumph over Marian (Ind.) University in the NAIA Men's Basketball Championship First Round presented by Ballogy, Tuesday night, at William Penn University's Penn Gymnasium.
Rio Grande, the No. 2 seed in the William Penn Bracket and the No. 8 seed in the tourney's Cramer Quadrant, pushed its record to 25-6 with the win and avenged a late December home loss to the Knights in the process.
The RedStorm also advanced to Wednesday night's bracket final to face the bracket's top seed and host Statesmen, who posted a 10-point win over St. Xavier (Ill.) in Tuesday's other semifinal contest.
Marian, the No. 3 seed in the bracket and the No. 9 seed in the quadrant, finished its season at 21-10.
Rio Grande led from start to finish, bolting to an 8-2 lead out of the gate and leading by as many as 19 points in first half before settling on a 52-35 advantage at the intermission.
The RedStorm shot a blistering 64.5 percent overall (20-for-31) and 71.4 percent (10-for-14) over the game's first 20 minutes.
But just when it appeared that head coach Ryan Arrowood's squad was poised to run away from one of the NAIA's perennially-strong programs, the Knights roared to life.
A Josh Bryan three-pointer capped a 25-10 Marian run to begin the second half and cut the deficit all the way to 62-60 with 8:34 left to play.
The Knights kept coming and, on three separate occasions, closed the gap to one at 65-64, 67-66 and 69-68 - the last of which came with 3:17 remaining.
Each time, though, the RedStorm countered with buckets of their own.
Senior Shiloah Blevins (South Webster, OH) had buckets on two of the three occasions, while freshman Trey Robertson (Waverly, OH) recorded a crucial conventional three-point play with 2:58 left to give Rio a 72-68 cushion.
Freshman Kaden Warner (Cincinnati, OH) added a three-pointer on the RedStorm's next possession to push the lead back to seven, 75-68, with 2:23 remaining and Marian got no closer than the game's final margin of victory the rest of the way.
Blevins led Rio with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Robertson poured in a career-high 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from distance.
Warner added 16 points and a team-high four assists, while sophomore Exauce Manissa (Point Noire, The Congo) blocked three shots and freshman Trent Hundley (Mount Orab, OH) had a pair of steals.
Rio Grande finished the game 30-for-55 overall (54.5%) and 12-for-21 from three-point range (57.1%).
Marian was 26-for-61 overall (42.6%) and outscored the RedStorm, 17-7, at the foul line, but went just 6-for-19 from distance (31.6%).
Taeshon Cherry scored a game-high 27 points in a losing cause for the Knights, while Brody Whitaker netted 19 points and Luke Gohmann pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
Wednesday's title game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. EST tipoff. The winner advances to next week's Round of 16 in Kansas City, Mo.
