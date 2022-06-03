Outside of Piketon junior thrower Alan Austin, who will compete in the OHSAA state track and field meet on Saturday, June 4 in the Division II discus competition at OSU’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, track season has come to an end for the rest of the Piketon High School competitors.
The following sections wrap up the Scioto Valley Conference meet, as well as district and regional action for the boys and girls teams.
SVC MEET
The Scioto Valley Conference meet was contested on Friday, May 13 at Zane Trace High School. Unioto swept the boys and girls team titles.
On the girls side of the competition, Unioto secured the team title with 162 points, while Adena was the runner-up at 128. Westfall was third at 113, while Zane Trace was fourth at 97. Huntington was fifth at 86, followed by Piketon in sixth (38), Paint Valley in seventh (13) and Southeastern in eighth (6).
Individually for the Lady Redstreaks, Taylor Wagner was eighth in the 100-meter dash (14.72), cutting down her seeded time.
Kenzie Mays was eighth in the 1,600-meter run (6:39.34) and seventh in the 3,200-meter run (14:30.78).
Ali Taylor and Kalynn Mays both placed in the 100-meter hurdles. Taylor was third (18.3), while Mays was fifth (20.45). Both improved their times. Mays also finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (58.51).
In relays, the 4x100-meter team of Lily McMahan, Shelby Carrico, Taylor Wagner, and Kalynn Mays was fifth (1:02.36). The 4x400-meter team of Bailey Fuller, Maggie Armstrong, Shelby Carrico and Kalynn Mays finished sixth (5:53.82). The 4x800-meter team of Bailey Fuller, Lily McMahan, and Taylor Wagner and Kenzie Mays also took sixth (14:11.1).
In field events, Shelby Carrico cleared 7-feet, 6-inches to secure third in the pole vault, while Maggie Armstrong took fifth at 6-0. The SVC pole vault record of 11-0 that was set by Piketon’s Maddy Reed in 2015 was surpassed by Westfall senior Peyton Proffitt, who cleared 11-6 to win the event.
Taylor secured sixth in both jumping events, clearing 4-2 in the high jump and leaping 13-7 in the long jump, surpassing a previous best by nearly seven inches. Rylee Chandler and Ava Locke just missed placing in the throwing events. Chandler threw in a boot after suffering a foot fracture prior to the meet.
On the boys side of the meet team-wise, the Redstreaks finished in the middle of the pack, securing fourth at 74.5. Unioto took the team title with 149 points, while Zane Trace was the runner-up at 133 points. Southeastern claimed third at 83.5. Behind Piketon’s fourth-place finish was Paint Valley (66), Westfall (59), Huntington (57) and Adena (37).
The top performer for the Redstreaks was Piketon junior Alan Austin, who threw 165-feet, 8-inches in the discus to win the event. Dayton O’Dell was fourth with a season-high 139-0. O’Dell secured third in the shot put competition at 44-6, while Austin was sixth at 43-0 1/4.
In pole vault, Levi Stanley took fourth, clearing 10-feet for the first time in a meet. Wyatt Fout tied for fifth at 9-0.
Brandt Thompson was fourth in all of the dashes, finishing the 100-meter dash in 11.71 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 23.96, and the 400-meter dash in 54.35 seconds. Grayson Klinker joined him in the 200-meter dash, finishing eighth in 24.56. Klinker also placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (17.87) and third in the 300-meter race (43.62). Josh Richmond joined Klinker in the 300-meter race, finishing eighth in 47.85.
In relays, Piketon’s 4x100-meter team of Dylan Leeth, Drake Beekman, Dominick Neal, and Caleb Osborne finished seventh in 50 seconds. The 4x200-meter team of Drake Beekman, Nathan Waddell, Andrew Leeth and Dominick Neal was fifth in 1:42.93. The 4x400-meter group of Nathan Waddell, Andrew Leeth, Josh Richmond and Wyatt Fout also took fifth in 4:01.5. The 4x800-meter crew of Mason Thacker, Nathan Waddell, Wyatt Fout and Josh Richmond were fifth in 9:50.14.
Piketon had two athletes place in the 800-meter run, as Mason Thacker was seventh (2:23.25) and Tyler Sowards was eighth (2:24.98).
DISTRICT
Piketon’s Alan Austin won the Division II district discus championship at Washington Court House with a distance of 174-feet, 4-inches, which was one of five performances that met the MileSplit US Second Team standard.
Austin was the only Redstreak from the boys team who advanced to regional competition, although five athletes in total produced their season’s best performance. They included Brandt Thompson in the 100-meter dash, Nathan Waddell in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs, Josh Richmond in the 800-meter run, Caleb Osborne in the long jump, and Alan Austin in the shot put.
Dayton O’Dell just missed qualifying for the regional meet in the shot put, finishing with a heave of 46-feet, 3 1/2-inches to land fifth. Austin’s season best shot put performance of 44-0 3/4 saw him land sixth. O’Dell was also sixth in the discus at 129-3.
For those who ran in preliminaries, Brandt Thompson was eighth in the 200-meter dash on Tuesday, and then moved up to sixth on Saturday in the finals. Grayson Klinker ran both hurdle preliminaries to qualify for the finals. He was eighth in the 110-meter prelim and moved up to seventh in the final. In the 300-meter race, Klinker was sixth and moved up to fifth in the final, just missing the regional cut.
The Lady Redstreaks competed in the Division III meet at Northwest High School on May 18 and 20.
There senior Shelby Carrico and sophomore Ali Taylor qualified for the regional. Carrico qualified in the pole vault after finishing runner-up at a height of 7-0. Taylor finished fourth in the high jump at a height of 4-8. Taylor also competed in the 100-meter hurdles, but did not make the top four to advance, finishing sixth.
Several other Lady Redstreaks placed but did not advance to regional competition. Kenzie Mays was sixth in the 1,600-meter run and seventh in the 3,200-meter run. Senior Rylee Chandler was eighth in the discus competition at 80-9 after throwing in a boot due to a recent foot injury.
REGIONAL
As previously reported, Piketon’s Alan Austin threw his way to regional runner-up in the discus in the Division II meet at Chillicothe High School, qualifying for the state meet. His distance of 159-feet, 5-inches was a season low, but it was pouring rain and very wet after the storms of Thursday, May 26.
Two Lady Redstreaks competed in field events at the Division III meet at Southeastern High School, which took place on May 25 and May 27.
Sophomore Ali Taylor cleared 4-feet, 8-inches in the high jump to finish 13th. Senior Shelby Carrico was 12th in the pole vault, clearing a season-best 7-feet, 8-inches.
An update on Austin’s performance at the state meet will run in an upcoming edition and online at newswatchman.com.
