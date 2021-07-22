Taking advantage of opportunities they received, the Waverly American Post 142 Senior Shockers played their way to the Region 5 tournament championship battle with Yeager-Benson Post 199 Wednesday evening.
Although Yeager-Benson ultimately won the championship game 16-3 over the Shockers, the road to get to that point made the coaching staff extremely proud of the Post 142 boys.
“Although the game didn’t go how we wish it would’ve went, I can’t say enough good about our group of guys,” said Waverly Post 142 Senior Head Coach Jonathan Teeters. “We sent three teams home and played our best baseball in our regional tournament.”
That was exactly what Teeters was hoping his team could do in the Region 5 tournament after battling through an up-and-down season.
As previously reported in Wednesday’s News Watchman, the Shockers began tournament play on Monday. Waverly Post 142 lost its opener to Hillsboro Post 129 by a score of 8-3 in the double elimination tournament. That loss sent the Shockers to the losers’ bracket, where they faced off with Portsmouth Post 23 on Tuesday morning, winning 11-2. That result meant another game with Hillsboro Post 129 on Tuesday afternoon, because Hillsboro had lost its second tourney game to Chillicothe Post 757 and moved into the losers’ bracket as well.
Avenging their loss from Monday, Post 142 used a late surge to defeat Hillsboro 6-4 on Tuesday.
Waverly took the first lead in the contest by taking advantage of opportunities in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Weston Roop reached base on an error and proceeded to steal second base. Next, Easton Lansing drew a walk. After a Waverly strikeout, a passed ball and wild pitch followed, allowing Roop to score the first run, while Lansing moved to third base. Hunter Edwards delivered a single to plate Lansing, 2-0, but Edwards was caught trying to steal second base, ending the inning.
Hillsboro answered to even the score in the top of the third inning. A single and a double started the top of the third inning to put two in scoring position with no outs. The runners advanced on a wild pitch, resulting in Post 129’s first run. The next batter provided an RBI-single, tying the game at 2-2.
The Shockers had three men reach base in the bottom of the third, but no one was able to score. L.T. Jordan started with a one-out single, but he was caught stealing. Dakota Secrest drew a walk next, before Roop singled. A flyout and a groundout ended the frame.
Hillsboro took advantage of a leadoff walk to start the top of the fourth before Post 142 pitcher Alex Boles battled back with a pair of strikeouts. Corbin Willey delivered an RBI-triple to plate his teammate. Then Willey came home on a wild pitch. Derek Eblin took over on the hill in relief, finishing with a strikeout and the Shockers trailing 4-2.
Getting two runners to base in the bottom of the fourth, the Shockers looked to answer, as Roop singled and Edwards was hit by a pitch. But they were both stranded there.
Hillsboro also got two runners to base in the top of the fifth, but Ben Flanders was up to the task of helping to get out of the jam by taking over in relief to get a strikeout and a groundout.
Post 142 followed by tying it up. L.T. Jordan drew a leadoff walk and then went all the way to third when Dakota Secrest reached base safely on an error. Jordan then scored on a wild pitch, trimming Hillsboro’s lead to one, 4-3. Secrest moved to third on the same pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly from Woodruff, 4-4. Roop came up with a two-out double in the same inning, taking third base on the throw. But a flyout left him there.
Defensively, the Shockers didn’t allow another run. Flanders provided another big hit in the bottom of the sixth inning, delivering a triple. Boles delivered a base hit to send Flanders home as the go-ahead run, 5-4. Jordan followed with a bunt single and Secrest worked a walk, filling the bases. Then Woodruff provided his second sacrifice fly of the game, allowing Boles to head home, 6-4. A strikeout brought the inning to an end.
Only one Hillsboro batter reached base in the top of the seventh with two outs, but he didn’t advance past first.
Conserving arms, the Shockers used four different pitchers. Boles started the game, followed by Eblin, Flanders and finally Secrest.
“Benny ‘Colonel’ Flanders came up big with his triple for us. Alex Boles also came up huge for us to knock him (Ben) in,” said Teeters. “Dakota came in and shut the gas off. It’s a nice day to send that team home.”
Offensively, Jordan was 3-for-3 from the plate, scoring one run. Flanders was 1-for-1 with his triple and a run. Woodruff was 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Roop was 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Edwards was 1-for-1 with one RBI. Boles was 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
That win meant the Shockers had eliminated Portsmouth and Hillsboro from the tournament. It also meant that they would have a showdown with Chillicothe Post 757 on Wednesday afternoon to see which team would play Yeager-Benson Wednesday evening for the championship. Post 142 had gone 0-3 against Post 757 in the regular season.
Ultimately, the offense flowed for the Shockers, as they put together a huge fifth inning to take the lead and then added insurance runs in the sixth for a 12-8 triumph over the Post 757 Colts.
Waverly was able to score first, as Alex Boles led off the top of the first inning with a walk. He went to third as L.T. Jordan reached base on an error. Boles then stole home, 1-0, while Jordan was caught stealing second. A pop-up became the third out.
Chillicothe responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and three more in the third to go up 5-1.
The Shockers plated their second run in the top of the fourth. Derek Eblin came up with a one-out hit, but he was out at second when Weston Roop reached on a fielder’s choice. After Easton Lansing provided a single, Ben Flanders followed with the RBI single to plate Roop, 5-2.
The Colts countered with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, increasing their lead to five, 7-2.
Not giving up, Waverly began its rally ahead in the top of the fifth inning with most of the runs coming after Chillicothe had recorded two outs. Boles led off with a single before Jordan followed with a walk and Secrest reached base on an error. Roger Woodruff hit into a fielder’s choice that saw Secrest out at second, but Boles scored on the play, cutting the lead to 7-3. After Eblin popped up for the second out, Roop stepped to the plate and delivered a double, sending Jordan and Woodruff home, 7-5. Lansing delivered the next RBI hit to score Roop, 7-6. Flanders drew a walk and Edwards reached on an error. Then Alex Boles doubled. Lansing and Flanders both scored before a fly ball ended the rally. But the Shockers had taken an 8-7 lead.
Not content to let the Colts attempt a comeback, Post 142 added three more runs in the top of the sixth inning, using another two-out rally. Eblin started it with a double before Roop walked. Lansing had the next double, sending Eblin home and Roop to third. Then Flanders had the inning’s third double, scoring Roop and Lansing, 11-7.
One more run came in the top of the seventh for Waverly after Secrest was hit by a pitch and eventually scored after Lansing reached base on an error, 12-7.
The Colts managed to start the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff single from Carter Glandon, who stole second and scored when his teammate Kody Haubeil reached base on an error, 12-8. A fielder’s choice and a flyout followed, bringing the game to a close with a victory for the Shockers, while putting the Colts out of the tournament.
Coach Teeters said he was very proud of his team’s grit and determination.
“We kept fighting and eventually broke their will — credit to our team,” he said. “Achieving victory with our 142 boys is rewarding, especially doing things the right way with the kids from our program.”
From the plate, designated hitter Ben Flanders was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and three RBIs. Easton Lansing was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Weston Roop was 1-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Eblin and Boles each went 3-for-4. Woodruff had one RBI.
That meant the Shockers had a little time to rest before taking on Yeager-Benson Post 199 a short while later.
Although the Shockers couldn’t get much going against Post 199 ultimately resulting in a 16-3 loss, Yeager-Benson produced those kinds of scores against every other team in the tournament.
Defensively, the Shockers limited Post 199 to one run in the opening inning. But the floodgates opened in the following innings. Waverly scored one run in the second, another in the third, and one in the fourth.
In the 16-3 loss, Ben Flanders was responsible for driving in two of the runs in a 1-for-2 effort. Easton Lansing was 2-for-2 with a run. Weston Roop was 1-for-3.
“This is another step in the right direction for our program. We look forward to coming back locked and loaded with our 142 boys in 2022,” said Teeters regarding his team. “A special thank you to our (American) Legion Post 142 and the SAL (Sons of the American Legion), along with local sponsors for making this season possible.”
The Shockers end the year at 10-14 overall as Region 5 Runner-Up.
