On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Waverly senior football player Brock Adams signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the NCAA Division I University of Dayton Flyers. He is seated with his parents, including Autumn Adams (mom), Isaac Adams (dad), and Sharon Adams (step-mom). Standing behind them are Waverly Football Assistant Coach Jacob Knight, Waverly Football Head Coach Chris Crabtree, and Waverly Football Assistant Coach Jordan Belt.
As a high school football player dreaming of going to the next level, Waverly’s Brock Adams received one of the best Christmas presents ever.
When the offer to play Division I football close to home came up in late December, Adams jumped on the opportunity.
On Feb. 1, 2023, which was National Winter Signing Day for NCAA Division I athletes, Adams inked his name on a National Letter of Intent to play football for the University of Dayton Flyers, an FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) team playing in the Pioneer Football League. They play their home games at Welcome Stadium, an 11,000 seat facility.
“They called me in late December and told me they wanted to offer me and get me up on an official visit as soon as possible,” Adams said. “They had found my film and liked it. I obviously said, ‘Of course. I’ll get there as soon as possible.’ I had some other offers at smaller schools that were Division II or NAIA that were kind of far from home. I like the fact that it is only an hour and 15 minutes away.”
It was also Adams’ best offer that he received, and he was thrilled about the academic opportunities as well.
“The school itself was amazing. I toured the whole science department and all of the labs. They have super nice stuff and great teachers from what I understand,” Adams said. “It is a great place to get a degree from. That’s what made the decision so easy.”
In the classroom, Adams has lofty goals as well. He plans to study biology and hopes to go on to medical school afterwards.
“It is going to be tough, but I think it is going to be worth it,” Adams said.
“Ever since I was young, I wanted to play D-I football. I think it is every athlete’s dream to play at a Division I school and get the chance to be on the big stage.”
For the Tigers, Adams has been a four-year starter on the offensive line and held the honor of being the team’s top offensive lineman the past two years, according to the coaching staff. Waverly head coach Chris Crabtree described him as a “physical mauler”. Adams did not give up any sacks this year and only allowed two hurries. The entire offensive line surrendered four sacks on 285 pass attempts. Behind the line, the team produced 1,914 rush yards.
Adams also played on the defensive side of the ball the past few years. As a defensive lineman this past season, Adams finished with 21.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
When asked if he thought the Division I opportunity would happen, Adams said, “Honestly no. Maybe early in my career but once I got to my senior year, nothing was really there. I wasn’t expecting Division I to happen. It kind of came out of nowhere and was a great surprise.”
According to Crabtree, Adams will be under a recently named new head football coach and others at UD.
“Obviously the word must have been out on Brock and these coaches who are coming in wanted to take a shot on him,” Crabtree said.
“Brock has been a big part of our success here as a four-year starter. He has played on both sides of the ball the last few years. He’s a solid offensive lineman with great technique. He has done a great job teaching some of our younger guys. He has definitely paid it forward by teaching our younger guys how to do it properly.
“We are super proud. It is awesome that he’s going to get the opportunity to go play Division I football. Brock is not only an excellent football player, he’s also a great student. Academically, Dayton is a big school. That will be really cool for him.”
Adams will take the memories with him from his time with the Tigers. Over the four years he has played, the Tigers went 31-11 and made the playoffs every year.
“It has been amazing the talent I’ve played with,” Adams said of his memories. “Everyone gets behind Waverly. I honestly don’t know if college will live up to that kind of support. Here the whole town gets behind you. It is a great place to play for four years. There’s a lot of pride when you go out on the field here.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.