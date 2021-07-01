Waverly Post 142 and Chillicothe Post 757 met on the baseball diamond Wednesday night in an SCOL matchup. The Shockers and Colts completed four innings before the game was called due to weather. Chillicothe Post 757 defeated the Shockers 5-1 in the rain shortened contest.
The Chillicothe Post 757 batters went down in order to start the game. Weston Roop and Derek Eblin singled back-to-back with one out in the bottom of the first inning for the Shockers but were left stranded.
The Colts reached on an error to lead off the second inning and advanced the runner to second on a sacrifice bunt. The Shockers got out of the jam as a fly out and groundout ended the inning, keeping the game scoreless after 1-1/2 innings.
Leadoff batter Hunter Edwards was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the second inning. He would then advance to second on a sacrifice bunt from Jase Hurd and a groundout by Mason Ratcliff. Waverly Post 142 was unable to push the run across, as a close play at first base for the third out kept the game scoreless.
Chillicothe Post 757 took a 1-0 lead on a two-out single in the top of the third inning. Alex Boles and Roop singled in the bottom half for the Shockers.
Chillicothe Post 757 took a 2-0 lead on a base hit and a 3-0 lead on a sacrifice fly in the fourth. The Colts plated two more runs before a strikeout ended the inning as they led 5-0.
Easton Lansing led off the bottom of the inning with a double. He would then score on an RBI-groundout by Hurd, cutting the lead to 5-1. Before a pitch was thrown in the fifth inning, a flash of lightning forced the game to go into a delay. Just a few moments later a heavy rain started to come down making field conditions unplayable, as the game was called after four innings.
Roop led the Shockers going 2-for-2 with two singles. Lansing finished 1-for-2 with a double and scored a run. Boles and Eblin both went 1-for-2 with a base hit.
On the mound, Eblin threw four innings, striking out four batters. After a game with Powell Post 457 on Friday, the Shockers will get back into action Monday evening as they host Ironton Post 433.
