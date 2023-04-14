The Piketon Redstreaks dropped three games in this week’s baseball action. The Redstreaks will try to salvage the week as they face the Adena Warriors Friday evening.
April 10
Piketon baseball ran into a great performance from Unioto’s Owen Link in a SVC clash Monday night in Chillicothe.
The game was close through two and half innings with Unioto clinging to a one run lead. In the third inning, the Shermans’ bats came alive. Ten batters came to the plate. The first five scored, giving Unioto a 6-0 lead.
The next inning, Unioto added three more with Geise, Leeth and Griffin all scoring for the second time in two innings.
Unioto added a run in the fifth to end the game by the 10-run rule.
April 11
The Piketon Redstreaks didn’t have the firepower to stay up with the Valley Indians, as they fell 12-4, in a non-league tilt Tuesday evening.
Valley struck in the second inning. The Indians sent nine players to the plate, and four made the trip around the bases, to give Valley 4-0 lead. Jaekyn Ridout helped his own cause, picking up an RBI and later scoring himself. Jace Copley, Edwards and Colt Buckle also scored.
Piketon answered in the third inning with a run. Garrett Moore reached a fielder’s choice, advanced a wild pitch, a single and scored a fielder’s choice off the bat of Gage Dofflemyer.
Valley added five more runs in the fourth inning. Ten batters went to the plate. T. Queen, Arnett, Carter Nickel and Buckle all had RBIs in the rally.
Piketon fought back in the fifth frame with some two-out thunder. With one on and two out, Legg singled to center field. Then Dofflemyer brought them both plateward on a double to left field.
Piketon added a run in the final inning. Dofflemyer singled, advanced a fielder’s choice and scored on an error by the second baseman.
April 12
Piketon’s young squad had a rough go of it Wednesday evening falling 14-4 in a five inning match up with Westfall.
Piketon jumped out early and touched up the Westfall pitcher Tuttle in the first inning. Cayde Conley started it all off by getting hit by a pitch. He advanced on a passed ball and a single and scored on an error by the shortstop. Garrett Moore, who reached on an error, scored when Dofflemyer grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Westfall pushed four runs across the dish in the second inning. Trent Walters scored and had a RBI and Bryce Wickline had a pair of RBIs.
In the third inning was when Westfall broke the game open. The Mustangs plated 10 runs in the third frame as 14 batters went to the dish. Noah Stonerock and Clay Eliis both had RBIs. Bryce Coker added a grand slam home run to the cause,
Piketon would come back with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Christian Horn drew a lead off and was moved to third on a Buddy Wilson double. Both men when Conley’s ground ball ate up the Westfall shortstop.
The game ended by the 10 run rule after five innings. Piketon’s record dropped to 5-7 overall and 1-3 in the SVC. Piketon hosted Adena Friday and will travel to Huntington Monday.
