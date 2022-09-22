On Wednesday afternoon at the Elks Country Club, near McDermott, the Southern Ohio Conference conducted its girls league golf match.

It was a close battle at the top with Portsmouth West winning the title with a score of 211. One stroke behind the Lady Senators, the South Webster Lady Jeeps finished with a score of 212. Minford was third (239), followed by Valley (252), Eastern (255), Northwest (265) and Waverly (265).

