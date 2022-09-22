Waverly's Saylor Crace tees off during the SOC Girls Golf match at the Elks Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Division I
Team Champs: South Webster (359)
Player of the Year: Cam Phillips (72)
1st Team All SOC
Owen Mault (75) So. Webster
Eli Ford (79) St. Joe
Riley Burnett (86) So. Webster
Cayden Haislop (90) Eastern
Tristan Belford (96) So. Webster
Division II
Team Champs: Wheelersburg (335)
Player of the Year: Eli Hall (80) Wheelersburg
1st Team All SOC
Brady Gill (81) Wheelersburg
Owen Young (85) Wheelersburg
Matthew Justice (85) Minford
Ben Nichols (88) Waverly
Levi Kidd (89) Wheelersburg
Eastern’s Lacey Bevins tees off during Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference golf match at the Elks Country Club. Bevins finished with a 57 to qualify for First Team All SOC honors.
Jacob Smith
Waverly’s Ryane Bond tees off during the SOC Girls Golf match at the Elks Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Jacob Smith
Waverly's Aiden Peoples tees off during the SOC Girls Golf match at the Elks Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Jacob Smith
Eastern's Brenna Weaver readies to tee off during the SOC Girls Golf match at the Elks Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Jacob Smith
Waverly's Saylor Crace tees off during the SOC Girls Golf match at the Elks Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Waverly's Avery Nathan hits a shot during the SOC Girls Golf match at the Elks Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Jacob Smith
Eastern's Emmy Canaday hits a shot during the SOC Girls Golf match at the Elks Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
On Wednesday afternoon at the Elks Country Club, near McDermott, the Southern Ohio Conference conducted its girls league golf match.
It was a close battle at the top with Portsmouth West winning the title with a score of 211. One stroke behind the Lady Senators, the South Webster Lady Jeeps finished with a score of 212. Minford was third (239), followed by Valley (252), Eastern (255), Northwest (265) and Waverly (265).
West’s Charlie Cooper was named SOC Coach of the Year. South Webster’s Ava Messer was the SOC Player of the Year by leading the field with her 44.
First Team All-SOC golfers included: 1. Charlie Howard (West) 46, 2. Lexi Deaver (West) 49, 3. Lexi Smith (West) 53, 4. Kaleena Adkins (Wheelersburg) 55, 5.Grace Baker (South Webster) 57, 5. Lacey Bevins (Eastern) 57, 5. Sydni Callihan (West) 57.
Individually for Eastern behind Bevins’ 57, Emmy Canaday finished 22nd with a 63, Emma Hesson tied for 24th with a 65, and Brenna Weaver tied for 30th with a 70.
Waverly was led by Ryane Bond, who tied for 11th with a 59. Aiden Peoples followed, tying for 15th with a 60. Makaila Elliott and Avery Nathan both shot 73, tying for 33rd. Saylor Crace finished with a 78 to place 36th.
Western’s competitor, senior Rylee Coy finished 23rd with a 64.
Sectional play will begin on Monday for Division II girls teams. Eastern will be playing at Big Beaver Creek, while Waverly and Western will play at Chillicothe Jaycees.
