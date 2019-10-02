The first time Valley and Eastern met this season, it was the Indians who came away with a 3-1 victory. The two teams met for the second time this season on Tuesday as the Eagles returned the favor winning 3-1 (25-6, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17) over the Indians.
In set one, the Eagles jumped out to a 14-3 lead and never looked back as they won the set convincingly 25-6. Katie Newsome logged five kills and four aces in the set.
The second set saw ties at 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6 before the Eagles used a 13-7 scoring burst to take a 19-13 lead over the Indians. Eastern then scored six of the next 11 points to win the set 25-18 and take a 2-0 match lead.
“This is probably the first game all year that we came out and won the first two sets consistently. I think that gave us a little confidence to finish off the game,” said Eastern coach Chelsea Howard.
In set three, Valley jumped out to a 5-0 lead that forced Eastern to burn a timeout. Eastern couldn't find much of rhythm in the set as they got within striking distance a couple of times but just couldn’t quite put a run together. After taking a timeout trailing 22-15, the Eagles made a push and cut the lead with 24-19 that forced a Valley timeout. The Eagles would drop the set 25-20.
“I think we kind of got a little relaxed for a few minutes and then started doing crazy stuff again and overthinking. But then we settled ourselves down. In the fourth set we came back out and knew we had to finish it in four,” Howard said.
In the fourth set, Eastern jumped out to a 12-7 lead. Valley then used an 8-2 run run to take a 15-14 lead that forced Eastern to call a timeout. Eastern then then came back with a 9-1 run of their own to take a 23-16 advantage that forced Valley to use a timeout. The next two out of three points belonged to the Eagles as they took the fourth set 25-17 and the match 3-1.
“We knew we had to win the fourth set, so we didn’t have to push five," said Howard. "We’ve been in five way too many times this year, and I just feel like they did everything they needed to to put the game away.”
Statistically leading the Eagles was Katie Newsome who logged 16 kills, 8 digs and 6 aces. Andee Lester tallied 7 kills along with 3 blocks. Mackenzie Green finished the game with 15 digs. Skylar White finished with 3 kills and 3 aces. Chloe Dixon had 5 kills, while Addison Cochenour logged 3 kills and 2 aces.
“Today we came in and played better as a team. We played smoother," said Howard. "We had a couple of ruts where we got a little chaotic and let the game get to our heads, but overall we're finally coming to a point of cleaning it up and playing as a team.”
After a trip to Portsmouth West to face the Senators Thursday, Eastern will then take on Western at home on Monday.
