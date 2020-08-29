Piketon High School Football Team 2020 — First Row: Dayton O'dell, Jeremy Copley, Jon Carpenter, William Brewster, A.J. VanHoy, Easton Lansing, Briar Thompson, Kydan Potts, Brody Fuller, Chris Chandler, JJ Tackett, Logan Maynard. Second Row: Keaton Brown, Eli Bear, Jacob Taylor, Brysen Meadows, Jon Seeber, Mason Hartley, Carter Williams, John Burton, Levi Gullion, Camren Loar, Hunter McComas, Braiden Dunham, Brandt Thompson. Third Row: Jacob Wente, Landon Farmer, Matthew Mustard, Trey Jenkins, Chris Wente, Dawson Montgomery, Alex Jenkins, Colten Gambill, Nate Waddell, Alan Austin, Levi Stanley, Jayden Thacker, Caleb Osborne. Fourth Row: Kaden Dickerson, D.J. Rapp, Craig Tackett, Tyler Coleman, Zane Brownfield, Gabe Lamerson, Brent McGuire, Tyler Tackett, Titus Gentil, Gary Mullett, Devan Rapp, K'von Neal, Wyatt Carter. Fifth Row: Assistant Coach Scott Struckle, Assistant Coach JB Berry, Assistant Coach Rusty Wright, Assistant Coach Steve Chester, Assistant Coach Justin Montgomery, Assistant Coach Jeff Spires, Assistant Coach Mark Rockwell, Assistant Coach Chris Pfeifer, Assistant Coach Eddie Durham, Head Coach Tyler Gullion.
