In a Pike County Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchup Monday night at Eastern High School, the Waverly Lady Tigers ran the floor and pushed the pace on the way to a 66-46 triumph over the hosting Lady Eagles.
Eastern was able to keep the game close early and held a 15-10 lead with about a minute left in the opening quarter. Eastern senior Abby Cochenour had scored eight points, freshman Cylie Weaver added five and junior Kelsey Helphenstine had a bucket. For Waverly, Bailey Vulgamore had scored five points, Morgan Crabtree added three, and Ava Little and Kelli Stewart had two apiece.
Waverly worked to pull away in the second quarter. After Weaver had the opening bucket, she was able to get to the foul line and hit again to push the Eastern lead to 18-12. Then the Lady Tigers started to apply more pressure defensively. The result was a run of 16 unanswered points for Waverly, while forcing six Eastern turnovers. That stretch put the Lady Tigers ahead by 10, 28-18.
Abby Cochenour broke the drought for Eastern, scoring and drawing a foul. She added the ensuing free throw to cut the lead to 28-21. Waverly moved back ahead by double digits on back-to-back triples from Little. Addison Cochenour broke into the scoring column for Eastern, before Abby Cochenour made off with a steal and scored again, cutting the Waverly advantage to nine at the half, 34-25.
Coming out of the break, Waverly pushed the margin to double digits again early in the third quarter with Vulgamore and Stewart combining for a 6-0 run, 40-25. Over that same stretch, the Lady Eagles went 0-for-8 shooting.
Eastern was able to make one final run at cutting into the lead. Abby Cochenour scored off a Waverly turnover and then followed with a three-pointer. Weaver had the next bucket, drawing a foul, but missing the ensuing free throw. However, Addison Cochenour grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled, going to the line to add two more points, capping a 9-0 run that cut Waverly’s lead to six, 40-34.
As the final three minutes of the third quarter unfolded, Waverly moved it back to 10 with back-to-back buckets from Stewart and Vulgamore, 44-34. Eastern cut it back to eight, 46-38, with a free throw from Gracie Fox and a triple from Weaver. Waverly had an additional free throw from Crabtree to finish the scoring.
Waverly claimed a double-digit lead for good early in the fourth quarter. Freshman Caris Risner started the scoring with a pair of free throws, followed by a bucket from Stewart and two more free throws from Little to make the lead 52-38.
Lydia Park and Addison Cochenour provided points to trim the Waverly lead slightly. Then the Lady Tigers closed the victory with a 14-4 run to finish off the 66-46 win.
As a team facing an uphill battle after not having many wins in the past few years, Eastern coach Darren King knows his girls can break through.
“We played hard for about two-and-a-half quarters. We have to get consistency. If we get to where we can put together four quarters, we are going to be okay. I really believe that,” said King.
“Waverly played a good solid defense. That kept us from getting into our offensive sets. Then we just struggle when we can’t get into our sets. You have to set up an offense and run it to be successful. We had a nice little run before halftime and cut it to nine. Then we got it back to six. Now we have to find that desire when we make a run that we can still keep taking it to our opposition.”
Eastern was led in scoring by Abby Cochenour who finished with 21 points and seven steals. Weaver added 13 points. Addison Cochenour pulled down a game-high 23 rebounds, adding seven steals and seven points.
“It is always fun coaching against (Waverly coach) John (Bonifield). I like John and have known him for a long time. His kids play hard and well. Waverly is long and athletic. They get up and down the floor well,” said King.
“My girls have improved so much. I see that and know what is there. I know we can get to where we are winning games consistently. The girls have to believe that, or it isn’t going to change.”
Eastern dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-5 in the SOC II. The Lady Eagles will head to Minford on Thursday.
Waverly’s balanced scoring attack saw three players reach double figures.
Vulgamore provided 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Little added 19 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists. Stewart had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, along with three assists. Morgan contributed five points and four rebounds.
“We are balanced in scoring with Ava, Bailey and Kelli. Going on the road and getting an SOC win isn’t easy, so we’ll take it. Eastern is playing hard and more together,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield.
“We are dealing with some injuries. Sarah (Thompson) was out again tonight. That hurts us with rebounding. Our freshmen gave us good minutes tonight. We told them we would need each and every one of them by the time the season was over, but we didn’t think it would be quite this soon.”
Freshman Caris Risner logged many minutes and provided four points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Aerian Tackett, Savannah South and Aubree Fraley all logged minutes as well.
“As the year goes on, you will see Caris improve and get more comfortable,” said Bonifield, speaking about Risner. “As a freshman, this was her first significant minutes. When a freshman gets thrown into the fire, it takes a few reps to get used to it. Caris has great potential. She is aggressive and doesn’t back down from anything. We like that.”
Waverly improved to 4-2 overall with the victory and 3-2 in the SOC II. The Lady Tigers will travel into Scioto County Thursday to Portsmouth West.
“We will have a tough one Thursday at West. It will be challenging,” said Bonifield. “We are going to have to deal with their pressure and defend the three, because they shoot it really well. We will see if we can’t steal a game on the road.”
WHS — 12 22 12 20 — 66
EHS — 15 10 13 8 — 46
WAVERLY (66) — Kelli Stewart 7 0 3-4 17, Ava Little 1 4 5-6 19, Morgan Crabtree 2 0 2-4 5, Bailey Vulgamore 5 2 5-7 21, Aubree Fraley 0 0 0-0 0, Aerian Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah South 0 0 0-0 0, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Caris Risner 1 0 2-2 4, TOTALS 16 6 17-23 66.
EASTERN (46) — Cylie Weaver 3 2 1-4 13, Kelsey Helphenstine 1 0 0-0 2, Addison Cochenour 2 0 3-4 7, Lydia Park 0 0 2-3 2, Payton Hardin 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Fox 0 0 1-2 1, Abby Cochenour 4 4 1-1 21, Anna Lesh 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10 6 8-14 46.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.