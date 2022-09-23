Western senior Kenzi Ferneau receives the serve and passes it up to one of the setters on the front row during Thursday night’s 3-1 win versus Symmes Valley. Ferneau currently leads the team in kills, blocks and digs.
After a rough stretch of games and a battle against adversity, the Western Lady Indians got themselves back on track Thursday evening with a 3-1 varsity volleyball win (27-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10) over the visiting Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.
Thursday’s match was the third in three days for the Lady Indians, who suffered 3-0 defeats to Notre Dame Tuesday and Paint Valley Wednesday prior to squaring off with Symmes Valley. Western had also lost to Symmes Valley 3-2 in the first meeting of the season on Aug. 30. The win also snapped a three match losing streak.
“We faced a lot of adversity this week. We truly have. We had two starters out for Notre Dame and Paint Valley, and as a team, we faced that adversity,” Western coach Mallorie Williams said.
“As a team, they played to their best ability the past two nights. Our main focus was hustle and the heart that it takes to play. We did have everyone back tonight, and that really showed. I can definitely say we are not the same team that we were last week or the team that faced Symmes Valley on Aug. 30. We are still finding that consistency. We’ve been working out a lot of issues, and I think it is starting to click for us. It is a beautiful thing to see. I’m very proud of them.”
The first set was a back-and-forth battle of trading points and runs in between numerous ties. Western pushed out to a 7-4 lead before the Lady Vikings came back with six straight points to move in front 10-7. Symmes Valley kept that lead up to 19-16. Then Finley May provided a kill and Breleigh Tackett served the next three points, including a pair of aces, to put the Lady Indians ahead again. The two teams tied at 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25. Then Western took the next two points on Kerrigan Marhoover’s serve with Tackett providing a block, 27-25.
The second set started like the first finished with a series of ties. The Lady Vikings produced a pair of short runs to give themselves a 15-10 lead, only to see Western come back behind the serving of Katelynn Penwell, 15-15. The teams tied at 16 and 17 before Symmes Valley put together two more short runs and took the win 25-20.
The closeness continued early into the third set. With Western holding an 11-9 advantage, Addy Brewster started a serving run of six straight points. The run included a pair of aces and big plays from Marhoover and Kenzi Ferneau. When it ended, Western was up 17-9. Then the Lady Indians took the next three points after Brewster made a play at the net, and May served the next two points, 20-10. Symmes Valley battled to cut into Western’s lead, but ultimately the Lady Indians finished the 25-18 win.
With a 2-1 lead, Western continued to ride the wave of momentum. After trading points through the first few servers, Western started to pull away on Marhoover’s serve. She produced a kill and then served four straight to open up a 10-3 lead. The Lady Vikings cut that lead to four. Then Tackett started the next serving run, pushing her team up to an 18-9 advantage. Symmes Valley won a final point. Ferneau leveled a kill, and Brewster followed by serving six straight points for the 25-10 win. Ferneau had three more kills during that stretch, while Brewster had two aces.
“One of our biggest surprises is Addy Brewster. She’s playing a really big role as a freshman, playing setter and outside. With those two positions, she is given to touch the ball numerous times,” Williams said. “Katelynn Penwell plays left back and outside as well. She’s a solid defender, and she’s sound back there. They are all playing their roles. Statistically, you always have some higher than the others, and that’s the name of the game. They all bring something to the floor.”
Western (9-6, 4-3 Southern Ohio Conference Division I) will travel to Trimble to take on the Lady Tomcats Tuesday evening before returning home to play Portsmouth Clay on Thursday evening.
“We are going to keep facing adversity, take it one game at a time, and finish our season in a positive way. Every game we play is getting us ready for tournaments,” Williams said. “I truly believe we will be the team we need to be by then.”
