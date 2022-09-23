Ferneau pass

Western senior Kenzi Ferneau receives the serve and passes it up to one of the setters on the front row during Thursday night’s 3-1 win versus Symmes Valley. Ferneau currently leads the team in kills, blocks and digs.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

After a rough stretch of games and a battle against adversity, the Western Lady Indians got themselves back on track Thursday evening with a 3-1 varsity volleyball win (27-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10) over the visiting Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.

Thursday’s match was the third in three days for the Lady Indians, who suffered 3-0 defeats to Notre Dame Tuesday and Paint Valley Wednesday prior to squaring off with Symmes Valley. Western had also lost to Symmes Valley 3-2 in the first meeting of the season on Aug. 30. The win also snapped a three match losing streak.

