WAVERLY - With smothering defense and a fast-paced attack, the Waverly Tigers made sure the Eastern Eagles weren't going to play spoiler in Tuesday's Southern Ohio Conference Division II clash in the downtown gymnasium.
When the guard-post combination of Waverly seniors Trey Robertson and Will Futhey is in sync, it can be extremely hard for the opposition to slow the Tiger attack.
In the case of Tuesday's 73-32 win over the Eagles, Robertson generated 26 points and Will Futhey added another 20, combining for 46 of Waverly's 73 points. Futhey also pulled down 15 rebounds, while Robertson provided 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals.
"We came out and really got after them defensively," said Waverly coach Travis Robertson. "Our guards can clean up those long rebounds and get out in transition. It is no secret that when we can get out and go, we are at our best."
While the Eagles continue to fight to get back in the win column, they have been giving fellow Southern Ohio Conference Division II teams a battle after nearly being Wheelersburg in overtime on Jan. 25 before falling 71-67, and suffering a close 66-58 loss to the Valley Indians on Jan. 28. Eastern also gave a 17-win Western team a battle to the end on Jan. 29, ultimately falling 68-60.
If the Tigers can win two of their next three SOC II games, they will secure an outright league title after being so close to winning it in recent years. Valley and Minford are tied for second place and both are two games behind the Tigers. Waverly and Valley will play in the last regularly scheduled game of the season.
Once Tuesday's game tipped between the two Pike County teams, Waverly's fast-paced offense and smoothing defense didn't allow the Eagles to get into any sort of rhythm or flow. The Tigers also guarded against the Eagles shooting their long range three-point shots.
Waverly opened the game by using the first four minutes of the quarter to go on a 15-0 run with scoring from Trey Robertson, Hudson Kelly and Wade Futhey. Eastern's Logan Salisbury was able to get his team on the scoreboard on the next possession after collecting a rebound and putting it back up. Wade Futhey countered with another trifecta before Brennen Slusher scored for the Eagles. Isaac Richardson dialed long distance to connect on Eastern's first three-pointer, as the Tigers added eight more points to their total for the quarter, taking a 25-7 lead. Will Futhey already had snagged six of his 14 rebounds.
"Will is a workhorse. When the ball comes off the rim, he is going to get it and be fighting for it," said Robertson. "Will is probably the best rebounder that I've had the opportunity to coach. It is tough to box him out. He just keeps coming."
Trey Robertson opened the scoring for the Tigers in the second quarter on an up-and-under move after getting a well-placed pass from Mark Stulley. Then Eastern's Jace White was able to draw a foul on his way to the basket before hitting a pair of shots, moving the score to 27-9. The Tigers used the next six minutes to go on a 16-3 run by grabbing rebounds or making off with steals to score in transition. Eastern's only points during that stretch came from junior Neil Leist. White and Tucker Lesit combined for five points in the final two minutes, but the Tigers offset that gain with a triple from Robertson and a bucket from Penn Morrison. At the break, Waverly led 48-17.
"It is no secret that most of the teams we play are going to try to use a zone against us. We've put a lot of time into working on our zone offense. It is a little different offense for us, but the kids have bought into it. We get the ball in the high post. They (the Eagles) were bringing the middle guy up the high post today to prevent that, which meant Will (Futhey) had to use the baseline. I thought he did a good job of finding the creases."
The third quarter saw the Tigers continue to attack in the opening minutes as Will Futhey and Hudson Kelly strung together a 10-0 run. Eastern was able to break the drought when sophomore Teagan Werner scored. Tucker Leist and Jace White added points later, while Waverly closed the quarter with scoring from Robertson and Futhey. Heading to the final frame, Waverly was up 66-23.
For Eastern, Slusher, White, Tucker Leist and Richardson scored in the final quarter. Waverly had buckets from Trey Robertson and Morrison. Drake Teeters finished the scoring with a free throw, as the Tigers closed out the 73-32 win.
"I told our guys this is a good start for us of staying focused (throughout a game). When you are up big, it is easy to let your foot off the gas pedal," said Coach Robertson. "If this was game four or five (of the season), we probably would have let off the gas pedal. Today, I felt like each quarter we began, we played like it was the beginning of the game. If we continue to do that, it has to become a habit for us."
Shooting-wise, Waverly finished 28-of-40 from two-point range, while the Eagles hit 8-of-20. Both teams went 4-of-17 from three-point land. The Tigers hit 5-of-6 free throws, while the Eagles connected for 4-of-6. Waverly had 12 turnovers, while Eastern suffered 18.
Eastern was led by Jace White with nine points, followed by Tucker Leist with seven points and Isaac Richardson with four points.
Behind Trey Robertson's 26 and Will Futhey's 20, Hudson Kelly finished with 14 points, while Penn Morrison and Wade Futhey added six each.
Will Futhey shared some about the chemistry between him and Trey Robertson.
"At the beginning of the season, I knew Trey and I needed to step up in that scoring role. If Trey is not making shots, I've been able to pick up some of his slack, or vice-versa. Trey and I are confident enough in our teammates to know they will hit shots when we aren't hitting," said Will Futhey.
"I love when Trey finds me open. It kind of feels like football, running down the field for a little fade. Trey rewards me for running. That's been our game," Will Futhey added. "They like to call me the board man. I love being around the rim. Rebounding is a really big part of my game. It provides opportunities for me to get second-chance points, and get shots for Trey on the perimeter by kicking the ball out."
"You know what you are going to get out of Trey and Will," said Coach Robertson. "How far we get in the post-season depends on Wade, Hudson, Braylon and Penn combining to give us that third scorer, along with Mark chipping in six or eight points here and there along with his defense. That's the recipe for success for us. That's a tribute to our kids. We don't have anybody who is selfish on this team. They do whatever it takes to win. I've been blessed to have the opportunity to coach these guys."
Waverly's seniors are enjoying the ride as they close out their final chapter of the basketball season. Four of the six, Wade and Will Futhey, Mark Stulley and Penn Morrison, also enjoyed a very successful run in football.
"As a senior, it means a lot to come out here and have one last season with everybody. We've been playing together since we were little," said Wade Futhey.
"In both sports, it is really fun being out there with Will (twin brother of Wade) and having the connection that we've always had. It is awesome. When we are coming out and attacking for four quarters and making teams adjust instead of us adjusting to them, we are really good."
"We come into games and we want to dominate whether that is scoring in transition, scoring in the paint or getting rebounds," said Will Futhey. "We want to own the paint. That is one of our keys to success every game. As the season goes on, there's less and less pressure every night. I would like to think we handle the pressure pretty well.
"We've been so close to winning the SOC title every year. That's been one of our goals. We just need to continue to work and complete the rest of our goals. We are excited. We just need to take care of business and finish the season strong, we will be good."
With the win over Eastern, Waverly improved to 15-3 overall and 12-1 in SOC II play. Weather permitting, the Tigers were scheduled to travel to Portsmouth West Friday night, before heading to Smithville Sunday to clash with Colonel Crawford.
"West can beat anyone the way they play. They are going to play us 1-3-1 is my guess. If we don't do what we are supposed to do by attacking the gaps and getting to the rim, it could be a long night. I have a feeling these guys aren't going to let us down like that," said Coach Robertson.
"We get to go play Colonel Crawford. When the (Associated Press) polls came out (on Monday, Jan. 31), they were number one in the state in Division III and haven't lost a game in three regular seasons. That's a great opportunity for us to get to play with them. I'm excited about that game."
The Tigers found themselves ranked eighth in Division II this week.
"Polls are polls. You have to play the games and do the work. Whatever we are on the poll, it is motivation for other teams to come in and play us well," said Robertson. "If we want to keep winning, we need to play like we are ranked and continue to hold that spot."
With the loss, Eastern dropped to 4-12 and 2-8 in the SOC II. The Eagles have a full slate of make-up games ahead. Weather-permitting, the Eagles were scheduled to entertain the Minford Falcons on Friday, Feb. 4 for the winter homecoming game. On Monday, Feb. 7, the Eagles will travel to Portsmouth West. They will go to South Webster on Tuesday, Feb. 8 for their regularly scheduled game with the Jeeps. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, they will take on the Northwest Mohawks at home. Then on Friday, they will travel to Northwest to take on the Mohawks in their regularly scheduled game. Then they will wrap up the season Saturday at home in a make-up game on Saturday, Feb. 12 against South Webster.
EHS - 7 10 4 9 - 32
WHS - 25 23 18 5 - 73
EASTERN (32) - Tucker Leist 2 1 0-0 7, Lance Barnett 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Richardson 0 1 1-2 4, Neil Leist 0 1 0-0 3, Brennen Slusher 1 1 0-0 5, Logan Salisbury 1 0 0-0 2, Jace White 3 0 3-4 9, Teagan Werner 1 0 0-0 2, K.J. Reinsmith 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 4 4-6 32.
WAVERLY (73) - Mark Stulley 0 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kelly 7 0 0-0 14, Trey Robertson 9 2 2-2 26, Wade Futhey 0 2 0-0 6, Will Futhey 9 0 2-2 20, Braylon Robertson 0 0 0-0 0, Penn Morrison 3 0 0-0 6, Drake Teeters 0 0 1-2 1, Caden Nibert 0 0 0-0 0, Peyton Harris 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 28 4 5-6 73.
