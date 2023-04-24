Western's first baseball win of the season came over the New Boston Tigers. The second did as well.

Looking back on Monday, April 3, the Indians traveled to New Boston and came away with a 13-4 win over the hosts. On Wednesday, April 19 in Latham, it was another high-scoring night for the Indians, as the Tigers looked to play spoiler. Ultimately, Western treated the home crowd to a thriller, winning 12-11 in walk-off fashion when Mike Bennett scored the game-winning run. Wyatt Henderson also hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments