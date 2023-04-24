Western's first baseball win of the season came over the New Boston Tigers. The second did as well.
Looking back on Monday, April 3, the Indians traveled to New Boston and came away with a 13-4 win over the hosts. On Wednesday, April 19 in Latham, it was another high-scoring night for the Indians, as the Tigers looked to play spoiler. Ultimately, Western treated the home crowd to a thriller, winning 12-11 in walk-off fashion when Mike Bennett scored the game-winning run. Wyatt Henderson also hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.
In Wednesday's second round Southern Ohio Conference Division I matchup in Latham, New Boston struck first, capitalizing on an error to score an unearned run. But Western didn't allow that lead to stick. Tyler Kerns led off the bottom of the inning with a base hit, stole second and third and then scored when Nic Lightle came up with a one-out, RBI-single to tie the game at 1-1. Lightle went to second on an error before Michael Bennett was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base. Then Carter delivered with a double up the middle, scoring them both to put the Indians ahead 3-1. Next, Logan Thompson reached base safely on an error and went all the way to second, while Carter scored, 4-1. After Wesley Satterfield walked, Wyatt Henderson singled to left field, plating Thompson to make the lead 5-1. The inning ended with back-to-back groundouts from the Indians.
New Boston wasted little time working on a comeback bid, scoring three in the top of the second inning and then tying it with another run in the top of the third inning, 5-5. Neither team scored in the fourth inning. Then the Tigers tried to take control, producing five runs in the top of the fifth inning to match Western's first inning output and increase the lead to 10-5.
The Indians fought back in the home half of the frame. Satterfield produced a one-out single, and then Wyatt Henderson sent the ball over the fence for a two-run homer. That cut the lead to 10-7.
Western generated three more runs to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jagger Grooms started with a double, took third on a wild pitch, and scored when Bennett singled to left field, 10-8. Carter and Thompson drew back-to-back walks to fill the bases. Then Satterfield delivered with an RBI-single to score Bennett. Carter came home when Henderson grounded out to first, tying the game at 10-10.
The Tigers took the lead for the final time in the top of the seventh inning. A leadoff walk followed by two stolen bases and an error allowed a run to score. Pitching in relief, Carter got the final batter on strikes, but the Indians were behind 11-10.
Western needed to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the win. Grooms came up with a one-out single, stole second base, went to third on a wild pitch and came home on a single from Bennett. Carter and Thompson both drew walks to fill the bases. Then Bennett came home on an error by the New Boston third baseman, scoring the winning run in walk-off style, 12-11.
From the plate, Henderson finished his night 2-4 with his home run and four RBIs. Bennett was 2-2 with two RBIs and the game-winning run. Satterfield was 2-3 with an RBI and a run. Nic Lightle was 2-5 with an RBI and a run. Kerns was 2-5 with a pair of stolen bases and a run. Grooms was 2-5 with two runs. Logan Lightle went 1-4.
Carter collected two RBIs and also picked up the pitching victory by recording the final two outs, the last one on strike. Josh Brewster started on the hill and logged 4.1 innings. Bennett followed with two innings of relief.
