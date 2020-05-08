Learning directly from a person who played college basketball and professionally overseas, along with sharing the same bloodlines as the said person in question, certainly doesn't hurt in a player's basketball development.
Make no mistake about it though -- Donoven Carlisle has developed into an excellent talent through his own hard work.
The native of Indianapolis, Ind., who parlayed a strong high school career into starting roles at NCAA Division I Denver and NCAA Division II Texas-Permian Basin, will make the move to Shawnee State for his final season of athletic competition beginning with the 2020-21 academic year.
"It means a lot," Carlisle said. "Shawnee State has all of the resources that I need to develop myself as a better person and as a basketball player as I continue to pursue my dreams of playing professional basketball. I am excited to get back to campus and get to work with my teammates."
Basketball in Blood from Day One
From his days as a toddler, Carlisle grew up with a basketball around. That was especially the case with his father, Don, pursuing a professional career as a player himself.
A prep standout at Indianapolis' Ben Davis High School, the elder Carlisle led Ben Davis to two Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) State Championships in 1995 and 1996 and earned Honorable Mention All-State honors after averaging 12.4 points and nine rebounds per game.
Following a rewarding career at NCAA Division I IUPUI, Don moved on to play overseas, ultimately forging a home in Paris, France. He later began a coaching career that has seen stops at the International School of Paris, the IUPUI men's basketball program, a three-year stint as the head coach at Arlington High School in Indianapolis, and lastly, Ben Davis, where Carlisle just competed his second season as the head coach at his alma mater.
"He was a forward/wing when he played, so he's similar to me," Carlisle said. "He has influenced me in many ways. I just admire his story. From growing up in a harsh environment to winning back-to-back state championships in high school, then playing Division I basketball at IUPUI and playing pro ball overseas for over 10 years is just amazing to me. He has had a ton of success both on and off of the court, and he has been a role model of mine for a long time."
Father/son duo shines at Indianapolis Arlington
When Don received his first head coaching opportunity at Arlington prior to the beginning of the 2015-16 season, Donoven followed his father to help with the rebuilding project inside the Golden Knights' basketball program. Together, the pair made the rebuild a fast one as the duo completely turned Arlington around -- to the point where the Golden Knights, who had gone just 9-11 the year prior, ended up finishing Donoven's senior season with an outstanding 20-6 overall record.
That mark proved to be the first winning season for Arlington since the 2006-07 campaign and the first 20-win season since the 2003-04 academic year. The success of the 2015-16 season also brought the Golden Knights their first Class 1A Sectional Championship in 14 years under the Carlisle's direction -- both on the floor in Donoven and at the head seat in Don.
"It was a great experience being able to get a fresh start at a new school, and play for my Dad during my senior year," Carlisle said. "I had an amazing year on the court, and to win a sectional title at Arlington was really sweet doing that alongside my Dad and my teammates."
Attacking college game with vigor, drive
Following that standard of success -- along with a year where Carlisle averaged 18.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals per game on 65 percent shooting -- came college recruiters. Tackled with a litany of college options, the 6-8 forward ultimately chose Denver over Alabama A&M, Eastern Michigan, Tennessee State, Texas Southern and his father's alma mater, IUPUI.
Since attending college, Carlisle's had a wide variety of success. As a sophomore at Denver, Carlisle was one of two players on the roster to play in all 30 games, made the fourth most starts on the team (20), finished fourth on the unit in field goal percentage (50.5) and finished third on the squad in rebounds (five per game). He added in a strong junior season at Texas-Permian Basin, posting 13 games in double-figures from a scoring standpoint while finishing fourth on the team in points per game (11), fifth on the squad in field goal percentage (51.8), and first on the roster in rebounds per contest (4.6).
"Playing college basketball has taught me how important working hard is," Carlisle said. "If you don't work hard, you will get exposed by guys who have been working hard. If you think you are working hard, you have to work harder, because at the end of the day, most of these college players are playing to earn a job after college. At every level that I've been at, there have been players who are just pros and you can see it. However, they didn't just become pros overnight -- they had to work for it."
Coach Lin strikes again
In Carlisle's recruitment, chalk up another win for Lindal Yarbrough. The assistant head coach was critical in Carlisle's commitment to joining the SSU program. He is just the latest addition to a now five-man recruiting class -- all of whom have excelled at separate stops out of their home bases from the Midwest and the Mid-South regions of the country. Carlisle was not only drawn to his past relationship with Yarbrough, but the success that SSU head coach DeLano Thomas has had with low-post players throughout his coaching career, as well as his time overseas.
"I've known Coach Lin for a few years now," Carlisle said. "He recruited me in high school. He reached out again after I transferred from Denver and UTPB. The new facilities and (DeLano) Thomas really sold me on the school. He played in the low post -- same as me, went to Shawnee State, and had a successful career playing overseas. I feel like I can learn from him as we have a lot in common."
Beyond that, the main goal, according to Carlisle, is simple.
"I want to win a national championship."
