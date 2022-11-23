After winning league, sectional and district titles on the way to a Division IV regional final appearance, the Western Indians will look to a small returning core to lead the way this year.
In internet message board discussion, Western has been in the pre-season conversation as a contender for the Southern Ohio Conference Division I basketball title. But other teams look to be contenders as well such as New Boston and Ironton St. Joseph.
“When you have success, I don’t think people forget that. But I think everyone is well aware that we lost a large class of seniors,” Western coach Doug Williams said. “No one has come up to me and put as much pressure on us as last year, because they expected us to be good. We have a solid core coming back. Three of our top six from the end of last year return.”
The experienced returning players include two starters, senior post player Chase Carter and sophomore Drew Haggy, as well as sophomore Kameron Janes, who was the team’s sixth man by the end of the season.
Williams just wants his team to get better each day.
“Those are our expectations no matter how good we are supposed to be. One thing we’ve told this group is that they aren’t last year’s team. ‘We don’t expect you to be last year’s team. But if you want to do what last year’s team did, we have to figure out how to do that with this group of guys.’ We cannot 100 percent mimic what we did last year,” Williams said. “We will try to do some of the things that made us successful with the people we have. It will be different.”
Junior Logan Lightle, moving up from the junior varsity squad, will figure to be a key contributor and log a lot of minutes. Williams is also excited about exchange student Daniel Rodriguez, who played for the Western soccer team in the fall and contributed to the scoring.
“He (Rodriguez) is a young guy, but he is really skilled and will probably play a lot of minutes for us,” Williams said
“Zach Teed is coming back from knee surgery as a senior. If Zach is back and healthy, it will be great for us. We also have Colt Henderson, another senior, who has had knee issues.”
Last year, the season began by stringing wins together, as the team built momentum with each victory.
“We want to win game one and move on from there. The bottom line is that we had a lot of fun making our tournament run last year. We want to be playing our best in February,” Williams said. “Everything we do up to that point is for that reason.”
