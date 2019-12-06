Date;Match;Time

12/5;Dual vs. McClain;6:00

12/7;Jackson Invitational;10:00

12/14;Warren Invitational;10:00

12/21;Huntington Invitational;TBA

12/28;Gallia Academy Invitational;10:00

1/8;Tri @ Clinton-Massie with Wyoming;6:00

1/11;RR Duals @ West Union;6:00

1/15;Dual @ Ironton;6:00

1/18;Alexander Invitational;9:30

1/25;Athens Invitational;10:00

2/6;Tri @ Adena with Huntington;6:00

2/12;Dual - Teays Valley @ Waverly;

2/18;Super-Tri - SG, WU and Wellston @ Waverly;6:00

2/22;Girls State Championships @ Hilliard Davidson

2/28;OHSAA sectionals @ WCH

3/6;OHSAA district @ Claymont

3/13;OHSAA state @ OSU

