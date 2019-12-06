Date;Match;Time
12/5;Dual vs. McClain;6:00
12/7;Jackson Invitational;10:00
12/14;Warren Invitational;10:00
12/21;Huntington Invitational;TBA
12/28;Gallia Academy Invitational;10:00
1/8;Tri @ Clinton-Massie with Wyoming;6:00
1/11;RR Duals @ West Union;6:00
1/15;Dual @ Ironton;6:00
1/18;Alexander Invitational;9:30
1/25;Athens Invitational;10:00
2/6;Tri @ Adena with Huntington;6:00
2/12;Dual - Teays Valley @ Waverly;
2/18;Super-Tri - SG, WU and Wellston @ Waverly;6:00
2/22;Girls State Championships @ Hilliard Davidson
2/28;OHSAA sectionals @ WCH
3/6;OHSAA district @ Claymont
3/13;OHSAA state @ OSU
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.