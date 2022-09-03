BEAVER - The Eastern Eagles dropped their home opener, 40-22, against the Southeastern Panthers Friday night at Eastern High School.
For a game that saw 62 points scored, neither team could sustain a scoring drive in the first quarter. Southeastern turned the ball over on downs and was held to a three and out. Eastern was held to a three and out and threw an interception, in the opening stanza.
After falling behind 16-0,in the second quarter, the Eagles found momentum with a big play on special teams. After scoring a touchdown, Southeastern tried to get too cute on the two-point play and fumbled. Teagan Werner scooped up the ball and took 94 yards for two points making the score 16-2.
Eastern was moving the ball again late in the first half, but a holding penalty negated a first down and the clock expired before the Eagles could score.
The Eagles took the opening possession of the second half 84 yards on 11 plays and took almost six minutes off the clock before Jace White dived into the end zone from three yards out, The two-point try was successful and Eastern trailed, 16-10.
Southeastern pushed the lead back to 14 points on the ensuing possession on a 45-yard scamper by Caleb Cutright. The two-point plunge by Trusten McWhoter made the lead 24-10.
The Eagles weren’t done yet, White engineered a six play, 70 yard march that sucked three minutes off the clock. It was capped by a 35-yard strike from White to Tucker Leist to trim the lead to eight. The two-point try failed.
Just two and a half minutes later, Southeaster had the answer. A seven-yard run by McWhorter put the Panthers up by 14t and McWhoter’s run on the two-point play made it a 16-point contest, with a score of 32-16, with 9:27 on the clock.
With 4:39 on the clock, White scored again. This time it was a five yard run to cut the lead to 10. The two-point pass to cut it back to a one-possession game fell incomplete as did the Eagles hopes for comeback victory..
Southeastern added a touchdown late and tacked on the two-point conversion to win the game, 40-22.
Landyn Reinsmith led the Eagles in rushing with 19 carries for 143 yards. White had 20 carries for 79 years and two scores. White added another touchdown through the air where was 3-for-5 for 71 yards.
Eastern will travel to Lucasville to do battle with the Valley Indians next week.
Check newswatchman.com Friday night for game capsules and pick up Wednesday editions of the Pike County News Watchman for full game stories for all your Pike County football teams.
