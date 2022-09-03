BEAVER - The Eastern Eagles dropped their home opener, 40-22, against the Southeastern Panthers Friday night at Eastern High School.

For a game that saw 62 points scored, neither team could sustain a scoring drive in the first quarter. Southeastern turned the ball over on downs and was held to a three and out. Eastern was held to a three and out and threw an interception, in the opening stanza.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments