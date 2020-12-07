A strong start, pressure defense and transition play led the Waverly Lady Tigers to a 54-35 varsity basketball triumph over the visiting Ironladies of Jackson Saturday afternoon.
It was a game of momentum swings, as Jackson made several runs to get back within striking distance. But each time, the Lady Tigers found an answer with their defense generating points for the offense.
Waverly’s first bucket of the game came from Sarah Thompson in the post off an assist from senior point guard Zoiee Smith, jumpstarting the Lady Tigers on a 10-0 run. Smith continued to deliver passes to her teammates in the right places for them to be successful, as the next one went to Paige Carter. Carli Knight added a steal and fastbreak bucket before Smith did the same. At that point, Jackson took a timeout to talk strategy, but Waverly came right back with Smith using her passing ability to get Kelli Stewart involved in the scoring to make it 12-0.
The Ironladies finally got on the scoreboard when T.J. Carpenter drew a foul and connected on her first of two attempts, making the score 12-1 with 1:41 left in the quarter. By the end of the frame, Waverly was ahead 15-6.
Jackson began working to keep Waverly from scoring in the post, so the Lady Tigers made their own adjustments. The Ironladies had some success, trimming the lead down to 17-15 by the midpoint of the frame. Bu after a timeout, the Lady Tigers rallied out to an eight-point lead. A steal and assist from Smith led to a basket for Knight. Smith was later fouled on a three-pointer and hit two of her three freebies. She finished the scoring in the half with a putback, giving Waverly a 23-15 halftime advantage.
“They switched to a 1-3-1, so we tried to get Zoiee (Smith) on the baseline a few times to get some good looks. Zoiee is a great passer, so she can see the floor from the baseline,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield.
“Jackson is a young, talented squad. We knew they would fight all the way to the end, and it wouldn’t be easy. They have four freshman starters — his group has been undefeated their whole career. This is a learning experience for them. I don’t know if I would want to play them at the end of the year.”
The third quarter had a similar storyline to the second, as the Ironladies tried to make another run. Waverly opened the scoring in the half when Michaela Rhoads came up with a steal and Thompson was able to score, 25-15, to open a 10-point lead. Jackson started to cut into the margin again, whittling it down to four, 28-24, before Smith delivered on an open three-pointer for the Lady Tigers. Smith provided assists to Stewart on the next two baskets and added one of her own, as the Lady Tigers pushed their lead up to 37-24. But Jackson refused to go away, coming back to cut the lead down to eight by the end of the frame, 37-29.
Starting the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers scored on back-to-back possessions to go up by double digits again. Knight was able to deliver an assist to Thompson for a post bucket. Then Knight made off with a steal and scored on a fast break, 41-29. Smith provided the next assist to Knight. The teamwork, assists and fast breaks carried the Lady Tigers the rest of the way.
Knight provided another assist to Thompson, while Smith gave out two more to Stewart. Smith also had a coast-to-coast fast break bucket before Waverly’s Ava Little capped the scoring for the Lady Tigers in the 54-35 win.
For Waverly, Smith finished with 14 points, 12 assists and five steals. Thompson produced a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds. Knight also had 11 points and five steals. Stewart had 10 points and six rebounds. Rhoads didn’t score but contributed four steals and plenty of defensive pressure.
“We like using the press and forcing turnovers, so we can get out and use our athleticism in transition. We did a good job tonight forcing turnovers. When you put Carli out at the front of the press and half court trap, she causes fits for other teams with her length,” said Bonifield.
“Sarah Thompson and Carli Knight absolutely carried us. That’s the good news with our team. We have a lot of depth. If someone is a little off, that allows someone else to step up and carry us. Paige Carter carried us in the game before.”
Having a balanced attack pays dividends in other ways, as teams can’t shut down one player to win.
“I like our balance. It shows how deep we are,” said Bonifield. “We are learning to play again with one another. This is a different season for everybody. You play with the ones you have at that time, and it is always changing.”
Jackson 35, Waverly 54
JHS — 6 9 14 6 — 35
WHS — 15 8 14 17 — 54
JACKSON (35) — Katelyn Webb 2 1 0-0 7, T.J. Carpenter 4 0 3-5 11, Mattie Walburn 2 0 2-2 6, Kenzie Davis 1 0 1-1 3, Lauren Elliot 0 1 0-0 3, Sydney Hughes 1 1 0-0 5, TOTALS 10 3 6-8 35.
WAVERLY (54) — Kelli Stewart 5 0 0-0 10, Carli Knight 5 0 1-6 11, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 0-2 0, Lydia Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Little 1 0 0-0 2, Chloe Little 0 0 0-0 0, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Zoiee Smith 4 1 3-6 14, Sarah Thompson 5 0 1-4 11, Paige Carter 2 0 2-2 6, TOTALS 22 1 7-20 54.
