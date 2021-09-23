The softball program at Shawnee State will be holding a prospect camp for softball players interested in working out in front of SSU coaches and learning further about Sam White's program Sunday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The camp, which costs $75 per camper, will be held at Bristol Park, which is located at 800 Armbruster Parkway, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
Softball players from the ages of 14 to 18 are invited to attend the camp. It will include college level training and drills from the Shawnee State coaching staff at all positions of play.
To sign up, interested players should contact White through email at swhite@shawnee.edu.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.