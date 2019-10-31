All-SVC Golf 2019
Place/Name;School;Avg./Strokes;Class
1. Ty Schobelock;Unioto;35.71/250;SR.
2. Denzel Endicott;Piketon;38.29/268;SR.
3. Levi Gerber;Unioto;41.00/287;SR.
4. Braxton Platt;Unioto;42.00/294;FR.
5. Logan Cummins;Piketon;42.29/296;SO.
6. Joel Richendollar;Southeastern;42.71/299;JR.
7. Quade Kaltenbach;Unioto;44.57/312;SO.
8. Owen Armstrong;Piketon;44.71/313;FR.
9T. Carsyn Forcum;Zane Trace;45.00/315;SR.
9T. Parker Thorton;Westfall;45.00/315;SR.
11. Jace Tucker;Unioto;45.29/317;SO.
12. Nate Roy;Zane Trace;45.57/319;SR.
13. Aaron Evans;Southeastern;45.71/320;SO.
14. Jack Latham;Westfall;45.86/321;JR.
15. Jaylen Murta;Southeastern;46.00/322;JR.
Honorable Mention
Name;School;Avg./Strokes;Class
Benjamin Mitten;Adena;47.14/330;SR.
Dayland Thomas;Huntington;60.29/422;SO.
Kameron Reed;Paint Valley;47.43/332;SR.
Christian Horn;Piketon;47.71/334;FR.
Seth Mendenhall;Southeastern;52.00/364;SR.
Emily Lott;Unioto;48.86/342;JR.
Jose Kern;Westfall;48.00/336;JR.
Josh Delong;Zane Trace;47.86/335;FR.
League Winner: Unioto
Player of the Year: Ty Schobelock (Unioto)
