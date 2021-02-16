Looking at the weather radar from early Monday morning, Feb. 15, to early Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16, the colors indicating the types of precipitation received were ever changing.
The maps over Ohio featured a mix of blue (snow), purple (mixed) and pink (ice). Locally, the snow-covered ground received more snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet and then snow again Monday before coming to an end with some flurries Tuesday.
Pike County went under a Level 2 Snow Emergency, issued by Sheriff Tracy Evans, at 6:29 a.m. on Monday. Roadways were and remained hazardous and snow and ice covered with single digit temperatures forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), as well as the Pike County Engineer’s Office, Township and Village road crews, have worked throughout the storm, putting in long hours late at night and early in the morning.
ODOT’s Matt Bruning shared a photographic via Twitter, responding to inquiries about the organization’s salt supply. Bruning explained that the 410,000 ton figure is about 48 percent of ODOT’s salt storage capacity. They are getting resupply shipments, so there will be plenty for future snow events.
ODOT’s winter media resource page offers more information about clearing the roads when the weather arrives.
“We have the tools needed to get the roads cleared as quickly as possible. During the storm, our goal is passable, not perfect road conditions. Even with our crews being out in full-force, it is very likely that motorists will encounter snow on roadways and need to adjust their driving to the conditions. Once the snow stops, our crews have a goal of getting primary routes back up to speed within 2 hours, a goal we hit 98% of the time last winter.”
By the numbers statewide, ODOT has 3,381 drivers, 1,738 plow trucks and 276 mechanics to care for those vehicles. ODOT maintains over 43,000 lane miles of state, federal, and interstate routes. ODOT plows all interstate routes, including through municipalities. However, state and federal routes within municipalities, as well as all local roadways, are under the jurisdiction of local governmental bodies. ODOT does not plow or treat state or federal highways within municipalities, local routes, or private driveways.
As crews around the state continue to work on clearing the roads, they will be looking to get ahead before the next round arrives with yet another winter storm possibility on the horizon Thursday evening and into Friday. The National Weather Service office, located in Wilmington, posted a graphic Tuesday afternoon showing a projected snow fall of four inches (in a range of two to seven inches) for Pike County on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.