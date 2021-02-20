Covid can’t keep our cheer spirit down!
Piketon held its 23rd Annual All Cheerleaders’ Night via a virtual event format this year. Across three separate evenings of filming, cheerleaders in grades 1st through 12th were filmed cheering, dancing, and spiriting by videographer Bryce Coreno, who then used his creative talents to edit the clips into a single video presentation available for viewing on the school’s website at https://www.piketon.k12.oh.us/piketonhighschool_home.aspx
All pee wee, junior high and high school squads were represented virtually. Special thanks to coaches: PEEWEE 1st/2nd Jessica Brust, Collena Taylor, PEEWEE 3rd/4th Mandy Kingrey, PEEWEE 5th/6th Crystal Lansing, Heather Moore, JUNIOR HIGH Stacey Hart, Melody Moore, and HIGH SCHOOL Heather Schuler & Cyndi Wallace for adjusting schedules to participate; Piketon Athletic Directors Keith Dettwiller and Libby Crothers; and Scioto Valley Local Schools administration.
Additional best wishes to seniors: Levi Bosley, Silas Harris, Gracelyn Hablitzel, Gabrielle Helmick, and Kristen Tackett, for whom this was their final All Cheer NOT-Night.
