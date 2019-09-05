Pike County YMCA Fall Co-ed Volleyball League
Come and enjoy the game of volleyball in a relaxed yet competitive environment at the Pike County YMCA! The Y's Fall Coed Volleyball League will provide the opportunity for old friends to reconnect and meet new people that share your love of the sport. Employers, register your team. The Y's volleyball league will help foster a stronger bond with co-workers outside the workplace, leading to better teamwork in the work place.
The league is for men and women ages 16 and older. The registration period is from Sept. 3 through Oct. 7. The registration fee is $30 per player. The Y will only be accepting the first 16 teams registered. Game will be played Oct. 14 through Nov. 6 on Mondays and Wednesdays, starting at 6 p.m. at the Pike County YMCA, located at 400 Pride Drive, Waverly, Ohio 45690. For more information, call (740) 947-8862 or visit pikecountyymca.org.
Atomic 5K 2019 Walk and Run
The Atomic 5K 2019 Walk and Run will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Bristol Village Activity Center. Registration begins at 6 p.m., followed by the race at 6:30 p.m. Registering for the 2019 Atomic Walk/Run will give individuals a free temporary individual membership to the Pike, Ross or Jackson YMCA. The membership must be used by Sept. 30. The proceeds from this race will benefit the United Way. For more information, contact Deneen Garner at (740) 897-2609. To register online, go to tristateracer.com.
PORTS Fall Ball Classic
The PORTS Fall Ball Classic, an inaugural fall slow pitch softball tournament, is set for Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Bristol Park. The tournament is co-ed, one pitch and double-elimination with proceeds benefitting the Employee Giving Campaign. There should be a minimum of four women per team. Players must be 18 and over. Players do not have to be PORTS employees. There is a 5 homerun limit per game for men, unlimited for women. Men can buy a "Smash Pass" for $15, allowing them unlimited home runs all day. There will be a home run derby contest on the kid pitch baseball field. It costs $10 for 10 outs and the winner will split the pot. Tournament winners get custom designed t-shirts. A minimum of four teams is required for this tournament to take place. For more information, contact Cindi Remy at cindi.remy@ports.pppo.gov, or Donald Hurt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.