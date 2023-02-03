Two more Southern Ohio Conference Division II victories were the order of the week for the Waverly Lady Tigers.
On Monday night at home, the Lady Tigers entertained the Oak Hill Lady Oaks and won by a score of 55-8.
Waverly went off in the opening quarter, outscoring the visiting Lady Oaks 24-0. Senior Kelli Stewart led the charge for Waverly, generating 10 of those points. Bailey Vulgamore added another seven. Caris Risner had a pair of buckets, and Aerian Tackett drained a triple.
Freshman Paige O’Bryant powered the Waverly attack in the second quarter, scoring all 13 of her points during that frame. Risner and Savannah South both added a bucket to the Waverly cause.
Morgan Crabtree broke into the scoring action for the Lady Tigers in the third quarter, while Sadie Royster did the same in the fourth quarter, as Waverly finished the 55-8 win.
Statistically, Kelli Stewart had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. She also had four steals, two assists, and two blocks. O’Bryant also had a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. She made off with four steals and handed out two assists as well. Vulgamore was knocking on the door of a double-double, having nine points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Risner finished with six points, two rebounds and two steals. South also had six points along with an assist. Tackett provided four points and three rebounds. Royster had a bucket, along with a rebound, an assist and a steal. Crabtree had one point, two rebounds and a steal.
On Thursday night, Waverly overcame a slow start to pick up a 52-35 triumph over the Valley Lady Indians.
Valley generated 16 points in the opening quarter with nine of those coming from Madison Montgomery. Waverly managed nine points with Bailey Vulgamore having four, Paige O’Bryant adding a three-point play and Stewart had a bucket.
The second quarter was a different story. Waverly produced a game-high 21 points and limited Valley to eight to go up 30-24 at the break. Five different players scored for Waverly, in the second quarter, led by Stewart with eight points. Vulgamore and Caris Risner added four each, O’Bryant hit three foul shots and Aerian Tackett had a basket.
Coming out of the break, Stewart scored six of Waverly’s 10 points in the third quarter with Risner and Vulgamore adding one bucket each. The Lady Tigers led 40-29 going to the final frame.
The Lady Indians put Waverly on the foul line in the final quarter, and the Lady Tigers made 8-of-11 free throws. Risner connected on 5-of-7 of those and added a bucket. Stewart had Waverly’s other field goal to finish the 52-35 win.
Stewart had another double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds to go along with five steals and one block. Risner generated 13 points, four rebounds and a steal. Vulgamore finished with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals. O’Bryant had six points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Tackett added two points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Montgomery finished with 14 points to lead Valley. Lexie Morrow and Lucie Ashkettle had five points each.
With those two wins, Waverly improved to 15-6 overall and finished SOC II play with a record of 10-6. The Lady Tigers will aim to keep their perfect non-conference record intact Jackson on Wednesday night, Feb. 8 to wrap regular season play.
BOX SCORES:
Varsity Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 30, 2023
Oak Hill 8 @ Waverly 55
OHHS — 0 2 0 6 — 8
WHS — 24 17 8 6 — 55
OAK HILL (8) — A. Whitt 0 0 1-2 1, C. Gamble 1 0 1-2 3, I. Gentry 0 0 0-0 0, N. Allison 0 0 0-0 0, T. Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, T. Bodey 0 0 0-0 0, A. Canter 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 3 0 2-4 8.
WAVERLY (55) — Kelli Stewart 6 0 2-3 14, Caris Risner 3 0 0-1 6, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 1-2 1, Bailey Vulgamore 2 1 2-2 9, Aerian Tackett 1 0 1-2 4, Savannah South 3 0 0-0 6, Sadie Royster 1 0 0-0 2, Paige O’Bryant 6 0 1-1 13, Leah Walters 0 0 0-0 0, Keelee Rapp 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21 2 7-11 53.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
Waverly 52 @ Valley 35
WHS — 9 21 10 12 — 52
VHS — 16 8 5 8 — 35
WAVERLY (52) — Kelli Stewart 8 0 3-7 19, Caris Risner 4 0 5-7 13, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 3 0 6-6 12, Aerian Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Sadie Royster 0 0 0-0 0, Paige O’Bryant 1 0 4-5 6, Savannah South 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 0 18-25 52.
VALLEY (35) — Bella Fultz 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey LeBrun 1 0 0-0 2, Lucie Ashkettle 1 1 0-1 5, Karsyn Davis 0 0 3-4 3, Savannah Easter 1 0 0-0 2, Emilee Johnson 0 0 1-2 1, Lexie Morrow 2 0 1-5 5, Madison Montgomery 5 1 1-2 14, Casidy Montgomery 0 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 10 3 6-14 35.
