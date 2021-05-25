Throughout the season, the Waverly tennis program has been checking off goals.
For junior Penn Morrison, the defending district champion, getting back to the state tournament was a must on the list of goals the Tigers had. With his dominant play in Saturday’s Division II district tournament in Portsmouth, Morrison wrapped up the district title and advanced to state for the second time.
Morrison, who had a first-round bye in the district tournament as the top seed from the Southeast sectional, started his day in a match with Evan Holstein of St. Clairsville. Holstein had squared off with Nathan Sylvia of Wheelersburg and won, sending him into the matchup with Morrison.
Morrison won the first set over Holstein 6-0 and was leading 5-0 in the second set when Holstein went down with an injury, bringing an early end to the match.
Next, Morrison squared off with Cole Dailey of East Liverpool, winning 6-1, 6-1. Then he had to wait a while before meeting the top seed from the East District, Curtis Wagner of West Holmes. Morrison dominated once again, taking a 6-1, 6-1 victory to defend his district title and secure the championship.
Teammates Mark Stulley, Caden Nibert and Waylon Lamerson all made district tournament appearances as well, but none were able to make it past their first round matches. Stulley, the other singles player, lost 7-6, 0-6, 4-6. In his final set, he was struggling to move and hit shots due to cramps.
In doubles, Nibert and Lamerson had a first-round bye before meeting Preston Dawson and Norman Butler of East Liverpool. Lamerson and Nibert ultimately lost that match 4-6, 3-6. Dawson and Butler went on to the championship round, finishing as the district runner-up to an Athens team of sophomores Jay Choi and Luke Frost.
Now Morrison will be headed to the 101st Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament Friday morning, which will once again be held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, home of the Western & Southern Open, a professional tournament that is played there annually in August.
Morrison, now a back-to-back district champion, is hoping to take the next step at the state tournament. In 2019, Morrison was able to win his first-round state match. Morrison dropped his first set 4-6, but he came back to take the next two, 6-2, 6-2, defeating Mansfield St. Peter’s senior Luke Heinrich. Those two players had the only three-set match of the first round.
Morrison met Youngstown Ursuline junior Greg Morgione in the second round, falling 5-7, 2-6. Morgione had an easier first-round match, winning 6-4, 6-4 over Dayton Miami Valley School senior Niyanth Reddy. Morrison’s long match gave Morgione plenty of time to rest.
“I was in a tough first match,” explained Morrison, looking back at his state appearance during an interview in the summer months of 2020 . “I lost the first set and won the next two. It was super hot that day. It took everything out of me. You only get 30 minutes after the match for a break.”
Ultimately a well-rested Morigone was able to use the momentum he gained by winning the first set over Morrison 7-5 to cruise to a 6-2 win the second.
“I didn’t have enough left to get it done,” said Morrison. “If I could have won that first set, it would have been all different.”
Looking back at his win, Morrison said, “It was a great feeling. I was a little nervous that I was going to lose. After I won, I was focused on winning the next match. After it was over, it was like, ‘Wow, I actually won a match at state.’”
Now, the next step is to win two matches on the opening day, which would get him to the second day of the tournament and the state semifinal.
“I feels great to get there,” said Morrison after securing his state ticket by cruising to a district title in Portsmouth on Saturday. “At the same time, I’m focused on winning at state now.”
The brackets were released Monday afternoon when Morrison learned he would meet Chagrin Falls senior Jackson Quinn in his first round match.
“The goal is to get past the first round match. I think my first round match will be tougher than my second, if I make it past the first rounds; because, I play a kid from Chagrin Falls, and they are usually really good. If I get past him (Quinn), the window is there and the door is open,” said Morrison.
“I would love to make it to the second day, which would make me First Team All-Ohio. I was Second Team All-Ohio in my freshman year. You have to win one to make Second Team and two to make First Team. Saturday is the semifinal.”
Coach Matt Morrison, Penn’s father, indicated that Quinn is on the same team as the defending state champion, Andrew Zimcosky, who is a junior. Both Penn Morrison and his first-round opponent, Jackson Quinn, are unrated on the United States Tennis Association’s recruiting website. Coach Morrison said that meant that both hadn’t played in a lot of USTA tournaments outside of high school.
“I just need to be confident and hit my shots,” said Penn Morrison. “There’s no pressure on me really. They don’t expect a kid from Waverly to be any good. I hope I can catch them off guard a little bit and have a good path to the second day. Nothing is going to be easy.”
A large contingent of Waverly fans was on hand at the district tournament, many of whom have been following the Tigers all season long.
“It was nice to have all of the support,” said Penn Morrison. “I appreciate it.”
Some of those fans will likely be headed to Cincinnati on Friday as they cheer for Morrison to make a run at a state title.
To see photos of all four Waverly players in action, as well as a video clip of highlights featuring Penn Morrison, and the Division II state tournament singles bracket, please view the story online at www.newswatchman.com/sports.
