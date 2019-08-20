Rebecca Day. Haley Halcomb. Alex Pohl. Jami Turrill. Lauren Helbig.
When one thinks of a volleyball player that was talented in multiple facets of game, it is usually the aforementioned who come to mind first.
However, if SSU sophomore Macie Rhoads matches, and improves upon, her strong production during her first season with the volleyball program, the quintet mentioned at the top may have to add Rhoads to the table.
A 5-9 standout who primarily plays on the frontline for Susan Shelton's program at Shawnee State, Rhoads is the epitome of a do-it-all talent. In addition to being one of only six players -- and one of two returning letterwinners -- to play in each of the Bears' 118 sets and 33 matches last season, Rhoads leads the program's returnees in kills (306), attack percentage (.215), aces (38), serving percentage (.953), and total points (364.5). Rhoads' dig count, which amounted to 289 at the end of the 2018 season, is second among returnees.
Normally, those are numbers that one finds out of a sophomore or junior.
However, when it's a freshman putting up those numbers, one can't help but think about where Rhoads can go with her game in the seasons to come.
For Rhoads, it's all about taking advantage of the moments and opportunities that arise on a daily basis.
"I'm happy to have received the opportunity to pursue my education and play at the colllegiate level," Rhoads said. "I'm not only getting to pursue the sport that I love and improve my game, but I also get to pursue the career that I love, which is nursing. Shawnee State University has given me exactly what I have wanted."
At Logan Elm High School in Circleville, which sits exactly 46 minutes from downtown Columbus, Rhoads, along with her twin sister, Maggie, proved to be terrors on the floor. Despite having three different coaches in their four seasons of high school competition, the duo helped lead Logan Elm to an overall record of 84-23 in their four seasons of varsity competition while leading Logan Elm to back-to-back Division III District Championships in their final two seasons of play with the school in 2016 and 2017. As juniors during the 2016 season, the pair led Logan Elm to its first Division II OHSAA State Final Four appearance since 2009 en route to leading the program to a 28-1 overall record.
"It was the most amazing time of my high school career," Rhoads said. "Being able to help lead my team to one of the best records ever at Logan Elm really gave me more confidence to lead, in general, and I believe that's translated already to the volleyball program here at Shawnee State. It was a fantastic program to be a part of."
By the end of their high school careers, Macie and Maggie had done their fair share of damage. As a whole, the duo combined for 1,604 kills, 1,325 digs, 907 service receptions, 486 assists, 485 total blocks, and 151 aces over the course of their careers en route to putting a stamp on one of the most successful four-year runs in school history.
The above stats were simply icing on the cake for Macie, however. Simply playing alongside her sister was the true reward.
"Playing alongside Maggie was fun, and sometimes, it was challenging, which is natural when you're playing alongside a sibling," Macie said. "I miss playing with her a lot, but the opportunity at Shawnee State has allowed me to become my own person and focus on myself personally. When she comes to games, I know that I can always look to her for advice when I need it, and that's very rewarding."
As evidenced by her play, it's clear that Macie Rhoads started to come into her own as the year went on. Her 38 team aces paced the squad last year, while her 306 spikes, .215 attack percentage, and 289 digs were all marks that ranked as the third-best on the unit. Rhoads posted 10 or more kills 15 times during the 33-game season, and in her last 16 matches, Rhoads posted 10 or more kills in nine contests, including a career-high 16 against Cumberlands (Ky.) on Nov. 1 -- while also posting 10 or more digs in 13 of the team's 33 matches to boot.
With the 2019 season just days away, Rhoads is determined to produce in a greater fashion than she did the year prior, especially from a mentality standpoint.
"The transition in play from high school to college took some time to get used to, because the pace of the college game is a lot different than in high school," Rhoads said. "It was intimidating at first, but once I got the hang of things, it almost came naturally. This coming season, I want to improve my attitude toward the game. I want to not only be able to better my play, but also help others when I can. I want our team to show how good we can be on the court when we work together."
Academically, Rhoads has high hopes for what she wants to work toward in nursing. With much of her general education courses out of the way, Rhoads is looking forward to focusing on nursing classes, which she will start, in full, this coming semester.
"I've heard a lot of good things about the program here," Rhoads said. "It's certainly one of the reasons why I believe Shawnee State is the perfect school for me."
Whether its on the volleyball court or in the classroom, Macie Rhoads has proven that she is a fierce competitor -- with a bright future clearly abound as she moves on into her academic and athletic career.
"I want to be able to be the best version of myself, and I believe that volleyball has helped with that a lot already," Rhoads said. "So as I go further into my volleyball career, I hope to push myself in order to achieve my goals."
